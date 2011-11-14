Listen: Rihanna’s Jay-Z collab ‘Talk That Talk’ is a lot of hot air

Much of Rihanna’s “Talk That Talk” has leaked now, but among the tracks is one that’s been much sought-after: her reunion with Jay-Z.

Hov appears on the title track to the set, and frankly, it’s an elementary and mildly stupid contribution from the veteran rapper. While Ri-Ri and Jay-Z’s combos on “Umbrella” and “Run This Town” had an it’s-only-natural vibe, this sounds like a cut and paste of dull Hova bluster, the sole verse making a play on his ‘Nets arena and “dome,” the chest-puffery of a “singer slash actress” in his bedroom (and not, well, his wife) and eye-roll of a rhyme involving the bladder and peeing. Good one.

With that, I’m a mite disappointed that I think it’s destined to be a hit, because that sloppy refrain still sticks to my head.

A bit better is “Drunk on Love,” Rihanna’s aforementioned utilization of the xx’s “Intro” for it’s chilled-out beat. The Bajan singer goes a little too new-agey — stiffly formal, in a way. But the production pairs nicely with the simple lyricism.

“Talk That Talk” is out on Nov. 22 which (believe it or not) is next week, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, holy cow. Check out “You Da One,” the new single that debuted last week. The first single is hit “We Found Love,” which she will perform on “X Factor” this week on Thursday (Nov. 17).