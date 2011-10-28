Listen: Robert Davi and Bruce Robinson join us for a very special Motion Captured Podcast

That last podcast may have posted very very late, but look! Here’s another one about five minutes later. That makes up for it… right?

This one’s packed with a preposterous amount of great stuff, and I’m really proud of it. This is what I want from the podcast, this kind of eclectic mix of material, and I think this week can serve as an example of what this show is at its best.

First, you’ll hear two full songs this week, one at the beginning of the podcast, and one at the end. This is unusual, but I’ve got permission since the singer is our very special guest for Movie God and Remake This!, the great Robert Davi. You know his face even if you don’t know the name, and you’ve probably seen him in more films than you can count. Scott’s been doing some work with Davi for the last few years, and the end result of all of that work just hit record stores this week. Davi isn’t just an actor, after all, but is also a rather accomplished vocalist, and his tribute album to Frank Sinatra is a knock-out. I wanted to have him on to talk about the album and to play some games that would give you guys a better idea of who he is and what sort of films are important to him.

I also had the opportunity to chat with Bruce Robinson, who directed this week’s new release “The Rum Diary.” More importantly, he’s the director of “Withnail & I,” which makes him pretty much a legend as far as I’m concerned. I can’t believe I finally got a chance to talk to him. After “Jennifer 8,” he swore off the film business, and I guess I figured that was it. Somehow Johnny Depp coaxed him out of retirement, though, and you can read my review of “The Rum Diary” if you’re curious how that worked out.

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s episode:

“The Best Is Yet To Come” by Robert Davi / 00:00 – 2:50

Introduction / 2:50 – 3:35

Universal Haunted Horror Nights memories / 3:35 –

What happened to the last podcast? / 25:00 – 28:00

Robert Davi, The Great American Songbook, and Movie God! / 28:00 – 1:11:30

Bruce Robinson talks “Rum Diary,” “Withnail & I” and more / 1:11:30 – 1:45:50

Wrapping It Up / 1:45:50 – 1:51:50

“In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” by Robert Davi / 1:51:50 – 1:54:40



It’s a long one, but I’ve given both of my guests a lot of room to talk, and I think they both more than rose to the occasion.

As always, you can listen to the podcast embedded below or download it here, or you can find us on iTunes. Whichever way you find it, I thank you, and we’ll be back with our next podcast on the afternoon on November 7.