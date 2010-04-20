Listen: Rolling Stones’ ‘new’ song ‘Plundered My Soul,’ from ‘Exile’ Sessions

We warned you it was coming: the Rolling Stones have unleashed a never before-heard track “Plundered My Soul,” culled from recording sessions for 1972’s classic “Exile on Main Street.”

The upbeat, piano-enhanced song was pressed to vinyl and sold on Record Store Day Saturday in the U.K., all copies selling out, naturally.

“Plundered” was dug up by members of the British band for use on a deluxe version of “Exile,” out May 18. Ten “new” old songs total will be featured, including “Dancing in the Light,” “Following the River” and “Pass the Wine.”

What do you think of the track? Should it have been included on the original double-LP of “Exile on Main Street?”