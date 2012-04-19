Listen: Rush takes off on new single, ‘Headlong Flight’

Rock titans Rush return with “Clockwork Angels,” the band’s first studio album in five years, on June 12.
First single, “Headlong Flight” landed at rock radio today (19). The full song, embedded below, is more than 7 minutes long. As the title suggests, the protagonist longs to take flight. Neil Peart”s drumming sounds as amazing as always: it anchors the shifting tempos and moods, as Alex Lifeson”s guitar work soars above it all. Geddy Lee”s vocals are strong, but they don”t stand out as his most potent, especially since they are fairly down in the mix (until near the end). It”s an opus that floats along without a hint of a chorus, but is compelling as different elements come into play. Plus, given there”s a mechanical voiceover that comes in around 4:15, it seems as if there”s a narrative here that will become clearer as we hear more of the album.
“Clockwork Angels,” the band”s 20th studio album, is a concept album, following a young man”s travels through the world of steampunk and alchemy, in pursuit of his dreams, according to a statement. We have no idea what that means, but there”s even a novelization of the album that will come out, penned by science fiction writer Kevin J. Anderson and Peart.
Additionally, the trio, who remain one of the biggest omissions shunned by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will hit the road on Sept. 7, starting in Manchester, N.H. Tour dates are below the song embed.
CLOCKWORK ANGELS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ITINERARY
Sep-7 Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Sep-9 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater On Sale Soon
Sep-11 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center On Sale Soon
Sep-13 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse On Sale Soon
Sep-15 Chicago, IL United Center On Sale Sat. Apr. 28
Sep-18 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills On Sale Sat. Apr. 28
Sep-20 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena On Sale Soon
Sep-22 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center On Sale Soon
Sep-24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center On Sale Soon
Sep-26 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre On Sale Soon
Sep-28 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre On Sale Soon
Sep-30 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place On Sale Soon
Oct-10 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard On Sale Soon
Oct-12 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-14 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On Sale Soon
Oct-18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre On Sale Soon
Oct-20 Newark, NJ Prudential Center On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-22 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-24 Boston, MA TD Garden On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-26 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center On Sale Sat. Apr. 28
Oct-28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena On Sale Soon
Oct-30 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena On Sale Soon
*Nov-1 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre On Sale Soon
Nov-3 Tampa, FL 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre On Sale Soon
Nov-13 Seattle, WA KeyArena On Sale Soon
Nov-15 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion On Sale Soon
Nov-17 Anaheim, CA Honda Center On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Nov-19 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheatre On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Nov-23 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena On Sale Soon
Nov-25 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center On Sale Soon
Nov-28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On Sale Soon
Nov-30 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center On Sale Soon
Dec-2 Houston, TX Toyota Center On Sale Soon
Good to see the boys cranking out new material, that is fresh yet right in their lane. Not going to ever gain a new legion of fans, so do what you do best and be amazing at it. Looking forward to the album and tour
I heartily agree. The boys have a keen understanding of where the important parts of life are and I applaud their efforts!
That’s just crazy good….damn.
so amazing to be able to see my fav rock band since i was an awkward kid still Rockin’ hard! these tunes dig deep!
I don’t understand why people are saying there is no chorus. “I have stoked the fires on the big steel wheels” is part of the chorus. And as far as Geddy’s vocals down in the mix, I think it sounded that way at first but with the new lyrics video they posted at Rush.com, Geddy’s vocals are right up front throughout. Love this song, better than anything (except for the instrumentals) from Snakes and Arrows.
