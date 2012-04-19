B

Listen: Rush takes off on new single, ‘Headlong Flight’

04.19.12 6 years ago 10 Comments

Rock titans Rush return with “Clockwork Angels,” the band’s first studio album in five years, on June 12.

First single, “Headlong Flight” landed at rock radio today (19). The full song, embedded below,  is more than 7 minutes long. As the title suggests, the protagonist longs to take flight. Neil Peart”s drumming sounds as amazing as always:  it anchors the shifting tempos and moods, as Alex Lifeson”s guitar work soars above it all.  Geddy Lee”s vocals are strong, but they don”t stand out as his most potent, especially since they are fairly down in the mix (until near the end). It”s an opus that floats along without a hint of a chorus, but is compelling as different elements come into play. Plus, given there”s a mechanical voiceover that comes in around 4:15, it seems as if there”s a narrative here that will become clearer as we hear more of the album.

“Clockwork Angels,” the band”s 20th studio album, is a concept album, following a young man”s travels through the world of steampunk and alchemy, in pursuit of his dreams, according to a statement. We have no idea what that means, but there”s even a novelization of the album that will come out, penned by science fiction writer Kevin J. Anderson and Peart.

Additionally, the trio, who remain one of the biggest omissions shunned by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will hit the road on Sept. 7, starting in Manchester, N.H. Tour dates are below the song embed.

CLOCKWORK ANGELS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ITINERARY
 
Sep-7               Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena                          On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Sep-9               Washington, DC            Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater                  On Sale Soon
Sep-11              Pittsburgh, PA              CONSOL Energy Center             On Sale Soon
Sep-13              Indianapolis, IN             Bankers Life Fieldhouse                         On Sale Soon
Sep-15              Chicago, IL                   United Center                                        On Sale Sat. Apr. 28
Sep-18              Detroit, MI                     Palace of Auburn Hills                           On Sale Sat. Apr. 28
Sep-20              Columbus, OH              Nationwide Arena                                  On Sale Soon
Sep-22              St. Louis, MO                Scottrade Center                                   On Sale Soon
Sep-24              Minneapolis, MN           Target Center                                        On Sale Soon
Sep-26              Winnipeg, MB               MTS Centre                                           On Sale Soon
Sep-28              Saskatoon, SK              Credit Union Centre                               On Sale Soon
Sep-30              Edmonton, AB              Rexall Place                                          On Sale Soon
 
Oct-10              Bridgeport, CT              Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard       On Sale Soon
Oct-12              Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center                                On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-14              Toronto, ON                  Air Canada Centre                                 On Sale Soon
Oct-18              Montreal, QC                 Bell Centre                                            On Sale Soon
Oct-20              Newark, NJ                    Prudential Center                                   On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-22              Brooklyn, NY                 Barclays Center                                     On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-24              Boston, MA                  TD Garden                                            On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Oct-26              Buffalo, NY                   First Niagara Center                               On Sale Sat. Apr. 28
Oct-28              Cleveland, OH               Quicken Loans Arena                             On Sale Soon
Oct-30              Charlotte, NC                Time Warner Cable Arena                       On Sale Soon
 
*Nov-1              Atlanta, GA                   Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre               On Sale Soon
Nov-3               Tampa, FL                    1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre              On Sale Soon
Nov-13              Seattle, WA                   KeyArena                                              On Sale Soon
Nov-15              San Jose, CA                HP Pavilion                                           On Sale Soon
Nov-17              Anaheim, CA                 Honda Center                                        On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Nov-19              Los Angeles, CA           Gibson Amphitheatre                             On Sale Fri. Apr. 27
Nov-23              Las Vegas, NV              MGM Grand Garden Arena                     On Sale Soon
Nov-25              Phoenix, AZ                  US Airways Center                                 On Sale Soon
Nov-28              Dallas, TX                     American Airlines Center                        On Sale Soon
Nov-30              San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center                                          On Sale Soon
 
Dec-2               Houston, TX                  Toyota Center                                       On Sale Soon
 

 

