Listen: Ryan Adams releases ‘Destroyer’ in advance of ‘Cardinals’ set

Aside from that “Sci-Fi metal” concept record “Orion,” things have been fairly quiet on the solo Ryan Adams front. He helped out Norah Jones on a track, and the same with Weezer.

Ring the bell, now, though. The rocker and folker (and not-so-secret metal and rap lover) has assigned a Dec. 14 release date to “III/IV,” an double-album of material recorded with his previous band the Cardinals during their 2007 “Easy Tiger” sessions, to be out via Adams’ own PAX AM label. And, according to a release, it’s a “concept rock opera about the ’80s, ninjas, cigarettes, sex and pizza.” Well, whatever.

As an enduring Adams fan — through the jams and the firings and the podcasts and poetry and hiatuses and boring-as-hell last studio effort (sorry) — I’m ready to try out whatever Adams wants to throw at the wall, to see what sticks.

One of these is “Destroyers,” which is not on the “III/IV” tracklist (below) but is at least a taste of things to come, perhaps. A little trippy, a little soft-rock and totally imperfect, it’s a decent tune that sounds somewhat unfinished… but I dig. Some of the songwriter’s best material is when he sounds vulnerable and feral, and that’s the MO here. And forget click-track: this is what comes out of d*cking around in the studio comfortably for a while.

There will be limited releases of red and blue vinyl and CDs of “III/IV,” and the tracks will also be up for sale digitally.

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals – Destroyers by thesteamengine

Here is the tracklist for “III/IV”:

III:

Breakdown Into The Resolve

Dear Candy

Wasteland

Ultraviolet Light

Stop Playing With My Heart

Lovely And Blue

Happy Birthday

Kisses Start Wars

The Crystal Skull

Users



IV:

No

Numbers

Gracie

Icebreaker

Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well

Typecast

Star Wars

My Favorite Song

P.S.

Death And Rats

Kill The Lights

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js