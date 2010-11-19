Listen: Ryan Adams releases ‘Destroyer’ in advance of ‘Cardinals’ set

Aside from that “Sci-Fi metal” concept record “Orion,” things have been fairly quiet on the solo Ryan Adams front. He helped out Norah Jones on a track, and the same with Weezer.

Ring the bell, now, though. The rocker and folker (and not-so-secret metal and rap lover) has assigned a Dec. 14 release date to “III/IV,” an double-album of material recorded with his previous band the Cardinals during their 2007 “Easy Tiger” sessions, to be out via Adams’ own PAX AM label. And, according to a release, it’s a “concept rock opera about the ’80s, ninjas, cigarettes, sex and pizza.” Well, whatever.

As an enduring Adams fan — through the jams and the firings and the podcasts and poetry and hiatuses and boring-as-hell last studio effort (sorry) — I’m ready to try out whatever Adams wants to throw at the wall, to see what sticks.

One of these is “Destroyers,” which is not on the “III/IV” tracklist (below) but is at least a taste of things to come, perhaps. A little trippy, a little soft-rock and totally imperfect, it’s a decent tune that sounds somewhat unfinished… but I dig. Some of the songwriter’s best material is when he sounds vulnerable and feral, and that’s the MO here. And forget click-track: this is what comes out of d*cking around in the studio comfortably for a while.

There will be limited releases of red and blue vinyl and CDs of “III/IV,” and the tracks will also be up for sale digitally.

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals – Destroyers by thesteamengine

Here is the tracklist for “III/IV”:

III:
Breakdown Into The Resolve
Dear Candy
Wasteland
Ultraviolet Light
Stop Playing With My Heart
Lovely And Blue
Happy Birthday
Kisses Start Wars
The Crystal Skull
Users
 
IV:
No
Numbers
Gracie
Icebreaker
Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well
Typecast
Star Wars
My Favorite Song
P.S.
Death And Rats
Kill The Lights

