Listen: Ryan Adams releases ‘Destroyer’ in advance of ‘Cardinals’ set

Aside from that “Sci-Fi metal” concept record “Orion,” things have been fairly quiet on the solo Ryan Adams front. He helped out Norah Jones on a track, and the same with Weezer.
Ring the bell, now, though. The rocker and folker (and not-so-secret metal and rap lover) has assigned a Dec. 14 release date to “III/IV,” an double-album of material recorded with his previous band the Cardinals during their 2007 “Easy Tiger” sessions, to be out via Adams’ own PAX AM label. And, according to a release, it’s a “concept rock opera about the ’80s, ninjas, cigarettes, sex and pizza.” Well, whatever.
As an enduring Adams fan — through the jams and the firings and the podcasts and poetry and hiatuses and boring-as-hell last studio effort (sorry) — I’m ready to try out whatever Adams wants to throw at the wall, to see what sticks.
One of these is “Destroyers,” which is not on the “III/IV” tracklist (below) but is at least a taste of things to come, perhaps. A little trippy, a little soft-rock and totally imperfect, it’s a decent tune that sounds somewhat unfinished… but I dig. Some of the songwriter’s best material is when he sounds vulnerable and feral, and that’s the MO here. And forget click-track: this is what comes out of d*cking around in the studio comfortably for a while.
There will be limited releases of red and blue vinyl and CDs of “III/IV,” and the tracks will also be up for sale digitally.
Ryan Adams & The Cardinals – Destroyers by thesteamengine
Here is the tracklist for “III/IV”:
III:
Breakdown Into The Resolve
Dear Candy
Wasteland
Ultraviolet Light
Stop Playing With My Heart
Lovely And Blue
Happy Birthday
Kisses Start Wars
The Crystal Skull
Users
IV:
No
Numbers
Gracie
Icebreaker
Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well
Typecast
Star Wars
My Favorite Song
P.S.
Death And Rats
Kill The Lights
It’s about damn time! As hard as it might be, pull you d!c# out of Mandy Moore and make some music. I, personally, loved the first half of his last album and Destroyer gives me a lot of hope. And, in old Ryan style, word is this will be followed up by 2 or 3 more albums of old and new material. I, for one, welcome him back with open arms.
Oh, and thank you for pointing this out. Sadly, he if too often ignored by mainstream media unless he’s banging some actress.
Boring as hell last studio effort??? Did you listen to the same album I did? That has to be one of the dumbest comments I’ve ever heard…
Last studio effort as in Cardinology? Cardinology was brilliant.