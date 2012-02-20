Listen: Santigold’s new ‘Disparate Youth’; singer opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Santigold has a hell of a way of announcing her spring tour. The rhythm-loving singer has been tapped to open for Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with Sleigh Bells and Little Dragon.

To celebrate, she’s dropped her second song from forthcoming and tentatively titled “Master Of My Make-Believe,” available below. It proceeds her first single from the fresh effort, “Big Mouth.”

“Disparate Youth” actually sounds a little more grown up and a little more chilled out. Santigold’s voice just flows over a hazy, bassy drive.

The Roc Nation album was supposed to be out in 2011, but sometimes things need to, erm, bake a little longer at the label.

Check out Santigold’s dates at her Facebook page.

All of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ dates are below the stream. It appears there are more supporting acts to be announced…

Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ tour dates, Santigold’s opening spots included:

3/29 St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Times Forum *

3/31 Orlando, FL – Amway Arena *

4/2 Sunrise, FL – Bank Atlantic Center *

4/4 Raleigh, NC – RBC Center *

4/6 Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena *

4/7 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *

4/9 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum *

4/10 Atlanta, GA – Gwinnett Center *

4/12 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum *

4/27 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Center ^

4/28 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Center ^

4/30 Ottawa, ON – Scotiabank Place ^

5/2 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ^

5/4 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center ^

5/5 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center ^

5/7 Boston, MA – TD Bank North Garden ^

5/10 Washington, DC – Verizon Center ^

5/11 Philadelphia,, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

5/18 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

5/25 St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Arena #

5/26 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena #

5/28 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena #

5/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center #

6/1 Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills #

6/2 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena #

6/4 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center #

6/6 Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena #

6/7 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center #

6/8-10 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

6/23 Stevenage Herts, UK – Knebworth Park

6/24 Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

6/26 Dublin, IE – Croke Park

6/28 Nijemegen, NL – Goffert Park

6/30 Paris, FR – Stade de France

7/1 Werchter, BE – Rock Werchter

7/3 Berne, CH – Stade de Suisse

7/7 Madrid, ES – Rock In Rio Madrid

7/20 St. Petersburg, RU – Petrovsky Stadium

7/22 Moscow, RU – Luzniky Stadium

7/25 Kiev, UA – Olympisky Stadium

7/27 Warsaw, PL – Bernowo Airport

7/28 Kaunas, LT – Kaunas Arena

7/30 Tallinn, EE – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

8/1 Tampere, FI – Ratina Stadium

8/11 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

8/12 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

8/14 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

8/15 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

8/25 Gelsenkirchen, DE – Rock im Pott

8/27 Prague, CZ – Synot Tip Arena

8/29 Zagreb, HR – Hoppodrome

9/1 Sofia, BG – Georgia Asparuhov Stadium

9/4 Athens, FR – OAKA Olympic Stadium

9/10 Tel Aviv, IR – Hayakron Park

9/23 San Diego, CA – Vally View Casino Center

9/25 Phoenix, AZ – Jobing.com Arena

9/27 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

9/29 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

10/2 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena

10/4 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena

10/20 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/24 Tulsa, OK – BOK Arena

10/22 Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Arena

10/25 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

* with Santigold

^ with Sleigh Bells

# with Little Dragon