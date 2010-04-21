Listen: Sarah McLachlan’s new single, ‘Loving You is Easy’

Sarah McLachlan is in love and she doesn”t care who knows it. In fact, she wants to shout it from the rooftops. On “Loving You is Easy,” the new single from her new album, “The Laws of Illusion,” out June 15.

“The Law of Illusion” is McLachlan”s first full studio album of new material in seven years and if “Loving You Is Easy” is any indication, McLachlan is in a shiny, good place.

The tune is a toe-tapping paean to falling in love again after a fallow period and feeling as if you can leap off buildings in a single bound. It”s that dewy period when it feels like even five minutes apart is four minutes too many.

The song is reminiscent of Sara Bareilles” breakthrough hit, “Love Song” with its poppy, easy-going lyrics and pounding piano intro, but we certainly know which Sarah came first in this case.

“Loving You is Easy” also features Brian Wilson-type backing vocals at the 2:30 mark that give the song a poppy sheen seldom found in her material. She sounds remarkably relaxed and happy. Judge for yourself below.