Listen: ‘Sex and the City 2’ soundtrack first preview, Dido’s ‘Everything to Lose’

As excitement builds nearing the release of “Sex and the City 2,” fans can be somewhat tided over by listening to a new song from its soundtrack.

Dido’s “Everything to Lose,” the first song from the set to go wide, went up yesterday on YouTube. [CORRECTION] Dido, Rollo and Sister Bliss produced the track.

It’s a return to Dido’s earlier days of dance-electronica, instead of the singer-songwriter oriented work of her more recent “Life For Rent” and “Safe Trip Home.”

Dido has reportedly been working on her fourth album, though no word yet when fans should expect its release.

“Sex and the City 2,” due May 25, has a few more exclusive tracks coming: Alicia Keys covering Blondie’s “Rapture,” Liza Minnelli covering Beyonce’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), ” Jennifer Hudson and Leona Lewis duetting on “Love Is Your Color” and more.

The film comes out on May 28.