Listen: Six new Daft Punk clips from the score of ‘Tron’

Over the weekend, fans and convention-goers were treated to the new trailer for Disney’s “Tron: Legacy” at the San Diego Comic-Con. Actors like Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde took to the stage in Hall H to discuss the forthcoming flick. Eight minutes of new footage was unveiled. Flynn’s Arcade was bustling all weekend.

But one of the movie’s biggest name contributors — Daft Punk — were only rarely mentioned amidst the promotional clamor. The mysterious French electronica duo has been working on the score and soundtrack to “Tron” legacy. At least six clips of those musical pieces have been made available for streaming now, via Seattle’s KNDD (107.7 The Edge) website.

Does that radio name sound familiar? The station also had dibs on a new Arcade Fire track last month, making us curious how and why the Entercom outfit has landed such exclusives.

Rumor and at least a pair of anonymous sources told HitFix that Disney would have loved to host Daft Punk (Thomas Bangalter and Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo) in San Diego, but it would have only been possible to the tune of $1 million. Those pretty pennies perhaps would be better utilized in the arcade.

Daft Punk’s last studio outing was 2005’s “Human After All”; they also released their film “Daft Punk’s Electroma” in 2006.