Listen: Snoop Dogg announces new ‘Doggumentary’ album, releases ‘NYE’ single

Details are a bit scant, but there is news on a new Snoop Dogg album. His Dogginess is releasing “Doggumentary Music” in March 2011 via Priority/EMI.

The first single from the set, “New Year’s Eve,” is out on iTunes now and will likely go into heavier rotation on urban radio as it gets closer to, well, New Year’s. It was produced by Scoop DeVille, who also helped out on “I Wanna Rock” — if you’ll remember, one of our favorite recent cuts from Snoop. It also features singer Marty James.

Snoop Dogg will be doggumenting documenting the album’s progress for fans through various videos and social network programs, including uStream.

“I have been in the game for so long and still have the same passion I did when I first started,” Snoop Dogg said in a canned statement. “I want my fans to ride with me on this one and know that I am so focused on bringing good music to them. It”s called Doggumentary Music because this is my life and I want to share my music, and my process of making it, with the fans.”

See, EMI: It’s not all that bad. You have a new Snoop Dogg album coming out.

Listen to “New Year’s Eve” below: