Listen: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa’s ‘Weed Iz Mine’ from ‘High School’ flick

It was inevitable that Snoop would star in his own stoner comedy. So it will be so. The hip-hop vet has linked with rising Wiz Khalifa, for the flick, dubbed “High School,” a title which itself has been puffed and passed around.

Naturally, the two will be releasing a collaboration soundtrack to the effort. No word when an actual drop date is, though efforts are obviously under way.

Below is a stream of “The Weed Iz Mine,” which bums it’s title off of “The Boy Is Mine” and “The Girl Is Mine.” If you’re gonna be like that, then nobody gets the weed/boy/girl, OK kids?

Khalifa told Rolling Stone that “High School” is “about pot, of course… But it”s about me and [Snoop’s] relationship, spin-off of us being cool in the industry, smoking a lot of weed, and being around a lot of weed. We”re going to try to have fun with it and also try to enlighten people at the same time, not just get everybody high.”

Just transcribing that sentence got me high.

Snoop and Wiz have collaborated on tracks like a mix of “Black and Yellow” and on “That Good.”

