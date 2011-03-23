Listen: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa’s ‘Weed Iz Mine’ from ‘High School’ flick

#Snoop Dogg #Wiz Khalifa
03.23.11 7 years ago

It was inevitable that Snoop would star in his own stoner comedy. So it will be so. The hip-hop vet has linked with rising Wiz Khalifa, for the flick, dubbed “High School,” a title which itself has been puffed and passed around.

Naturally, the two will be releasing a collaboration soundtrack to the effort. No word when an actual drop date is, though efforts are obviously under way.

Below is a stream of “The Weed Iz Mine,” which bums it’s title off of “The Boy Is Mine” and “The Girl Is Mine.” If you’re gonna be like that, then nobody gets the weed/boy/girl, OK kids?

Khalifa told Rolling Stone that “High School” is “about pot, of course… But it”s about me and [Snoop’s] relationship, spin-off of us being cool in the industry, smoking a lot of weed, and being around a lot of weed. We”re going to try to have fun with it and also try to enlighten people at the same time, not just get everybody high.”

Just transcribing that sentence got me high.

[More after the jump…]

Snoop and Wiz have collaborated on tracks like a mix of “Black and Yellow” and on “That Good.”

What do you think of the track?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Snoop Dogg#Wiz Khalifa
TAGShigh schoolSnoop Doggthe weed iz mineWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP