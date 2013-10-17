Listen: Stream Katy Perry’s new album ‘Prism’ in whole

Eager to hear Katy Perry’s new album “Prism?” Hear the whole thing now, five days before release.
Soundcloud is streaming the 13-song album and then some: three bonus tracks are also riding this train.
Single “Roar” kicks off the set, the pop star’s fourth full-length. Max Martin, Dr. Luke, Benny Blanco and other producers feature; Juicy J is the sole (credited) guest on the album. The tracklist for Prism is below the stream.
Here is the “Prism” tracklist:
1. Roar
2. Legendary Lovers
3. Birthday
4. Walking On Air
5. Unconditionally
6. Dark Horse featuring Juicy J
7. This Is How We Do
8. International Smile
9. Ghost
10. Love Me
11. This Moment
12. Double Rainbow
13. By The Grace Of God
Deluxe Edition Bonus songs:
14. Spiritual
15. It Takes Two
16. Choose Your Battles
