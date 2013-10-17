Listen: Stream Katy Perry’s new album ‘Prism’ in whole

Eager to hear Katy Perry’s new album “Prism?” Hear the whole thing now, five days before release.

Soundcloud is streaming the 13-song album and then some: three bonus tracks are also riding this train.

Single “Roar” kicks off the set, the pop star’s fourth full-length. Max Martin, Dr. Luke, Benny Blanco and other producers feature; Juicy J is the sole (credited) guest on the album. The tracklist for Prism is below the stream.





Here is the “Prism” tracklist:

1. Roar

2. Legendary Lovers

3. Birthday

4. Walking On Air

5. Unconditionally

6. Dark Horse featuring Juicy J

7. This Is How We Do

8. International Smile

9. Ghost

10. Love Me

11. This Moment

12. Double Rainbow

13. By The Grace Of God

Deluxe Edition Bonus songs:

14. Spiritual

15. It Takes Two

16. Choose Your Battles