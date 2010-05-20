Listen: Stream the ‘True Blood Vol. 2’ soundtrack in its entirety

05.20.10 8 years ago

Getting antsy for that June premiere of “True Blood” season three? Check out the full stream of the “True Blood Vol. 2” soundtrack, courtesy of EW.com.

As previously reported, the rock-heavy mix includes some country and blue influences, with featured songs from Lucinda Williams with Elvis Costello, a new (and slammin’) song from Beck, Bob Dylan, a classic from The 13th Floor Elevators, M. Ward and more.

It’s a blues and drinking-rock compilation, with a couple softish rockers like “How to Become Clairvoyant” from Robbie Robertson. Unfortunately, that new Stone Temple Pilots track isn’t available yet, you’ll have to wait for the deluxe version to be out.

“True Blood” starts back up onHBO on June 13.

