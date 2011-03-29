Listen: Taking Back Sunday unleash new track ‘El Paso’

Taking Back Sunday is back together in an old iteration, but has some new material to share.

The Long Island rock troupe posted the new track “El Paso” this week, with an accompanying lyric video, posted below. The clip also calls out many of the band’s fans, who had taken to Twitter to request the band get to unveiling some of the new set.

The group announced earlier this month they were finished recording and to expect an as-yet-untitled album this summer.

TBS’s lineup now features vocalist Adam Lazzara, guitarist John Nolan, guitarist Eddie Reyes, bassist Shaun Cooper and drummer Mark O’Connell, who were together for the recording of their earliest studio album “Tell All Your Friends.” Bassist Matt Rubano and guitarist Matt Fazzi were the last to exit the band, which has experienced a rotating door effect since “Tell All Your Friends,” going from unsigned to indie label to major.

Taking Back Sunday’s last album, “New Again,” was released in 2009.

The band is touring starting in April; check out all tour dates here.