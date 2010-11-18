Listen: Target preps cute indie Christmas album with Best Coast, Guster

Every percussionist dreams of the day they can bust out those jingle bells in song, and for most of the artists on Target exclusive Christmas compilation “The Christmas Gig,” they’ll get what’s on their wish list.

Best Coast with Wavves, Guster, Little Jackie, Bishop Allen, Crystal Antlers and Blackalicious rapper Xcel are among the acts to be included on the set, which is streaming for free now on the Target website. The whole she-bang will be available for free download on Nov. 28. Happy Recession Christmas!

Most of the tracks are beyond harmless, like happy exercises for darker acts like, erm, Darker My Love and fuzzed-out, blurry-eyed Wavves. The Ceci Bastida and Jennie O. tracks are particularly twee, like corporate theme songs that aren’t (necessarily) trying to sell you anything.

These songs are all originals, though, so don’t look for the 10,000th take on “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”

This is a sweet move from Target, who is trying to further establish itself as the “hip and cool” uncle big box retailer, the one that is already aware that you’re going to go postal if you hear the Chipmunk Christmas song in one more shop. They’ve already used a Bishop Allen track in a commercial campaign, and the Best Coast track is undoubtedly heading to TV soon.

Click here to listen to the whole thing. Any songs stick out more than others?

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js