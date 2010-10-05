Listen: Taylor Swift speaks up on ‘Speak Now’

Take Taylor Swift’s â€œYou Belong With Meâ€ and age everyone 10 years or so and you’re got â€œSpeak Now.â€Â Thematically, that is.

â€œSpeak Now,â€ the title track to Swift’s Oct. 25 album, debuted on iTunes today, as one song from the album will for the next three weeks. Hear it here.

â€œSpeak Now,â€ like â€œYou Belong With Me,â€ carries on the story of a girl who knows the boy of her dreams should be with her instead of the shrew he’s chosen. But this time, instead of her boy squiringÂ the other girl to a school dance or Halloween carnival, he’s meeting her at the end of a church aisle.

Taking a page from the ending of â€œThe Graduate,â€ Swift interrupts the nuptials, although it may all be a fantasy.Â

Musically, the song is a departure for Swift’s other singles, in that it features a stripped down production through the first verse with the focus on her voice, which sounds pretty good here (and returns to the guitar accompaniment throughout the song). There’s nothing remotely country about the mid-tempo track, although we have a feeling country radio will eat it up. Swift wrote all the songs on â€œSpeak Nowâ€ by herself, unlike on her previous two albums. The tune shows she clearly needs no help with lyrics, but she musically she could use some help diversifying. Her songs tend to stay in the same mid-tempo pocket with each striking a similar sound.

We also see a not-so- sweet side of America’s sweetheart when she sings, â€œI sneak in and see your friends and her snotty little family all dressed in pastel and she is yelling at a bridesmaid somewhere back inside a room in a gown shaped like a pastry.â€ OK, regardless of what you think about Tay Tay, that’s a pretty good line. We can’t wait to see her claws come out more.

We can’t quite figure out if she’s starting to work a bit of a stalker streak into her songs, but she’s beginning to sound a little bit like the girl who lives in her own fantasy world with lots of cats and stuffed animals, each of which she calls by name. We’re sure the video will explain it all.

As we’ve reported before, each song on “Speak Now”Â is about an event in Swift’s life. Swift tells Glamour, “Everything that happens to me gets put into a song,” Swift explained. “For some reason, I’m really comfortable talking about my personal life in songs. There, I don’t hold back: names, dates, times, expressions on people’s faces, exactly where we were and how it felt, what I wish I would have said to them in the moment.”

