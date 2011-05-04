Listen: The Black Keys cover Buddy Holly’s ‘Dearest’ for tribute set

The Black Keys are among nearly 20 artists paying tribute to Buddy Holly on “Rave On Buddy Holly,” out June 28 on Fantasy/Concord.

Many of the acts covering the Texas music pioneer”s tunes weren”t even born (obvious exceptions are Paul McCartney, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Graham Nash and Nick Lowe) when he perished in a plane crash in 1959 following a performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Also included on the set are Kid Rock, My Morning Jacket, Florence + the Machine, Cee Lo Green, She & Him, Modest Mouse, Karen Elson, Jenny O, Justin Townes Earle, Fiona Apple & Jon Brion and the Strokes” Julian Casablancas.

“Dearest,” which many folks may have first heard on the soundtrack to “Juno,” is, as the title suggests, a love song about growing old with someone. Sadly, in Holly”s case, it wasn”t to be true, as he died less than a year after getting married.

The Black Keys put a bit of a shuffling back beat into the tune, while keeping the tempo basically the same for the first verse before snazzing it up with more percussion.

‘Rave On Buddy Holly’ track listing:

1. “Dearest” – The Black Keys (2:06)

2. “Every Day” – Fiona Apple & Jon Brion (2:19)

3. “It’s So Easy” – Paul McCartney (4:35)

4. “Not Fade Away – Florence + The Machine” (4:02)

5. “(You’re So Square) Baby, I Don’t Care” – Cee Lo Green (1:31)

6. “Crying, Waiting, Hoping” – Karen Elson (2:25)

7. “Rave On” – Julian Casablancas (1:55)

8. “I’m Gonna Love You Too” – Jenny O. (2:11)

9. “Maybe Baby” – Justin Townes Earle (2:06)

10. “Oh Boy” – She & Him (2:18)

11. “Changing All Those Changes” – Nick Lowe (1:41)

12. “Words Of Love” – Patti Smith (3:20)

13. “True Love Ways” – My Morning Jacket (3:25)

14. “That’ll Be The Day” – Modest Mouse (2:15)

15. “Well…All Right” – Kid Rock (2:09)

16. “Heartbeat” -The Detroit Cobras (2:20)

17. “Peggy Sue” – Lou Reed (3:19)

18. “Peggy Sue Got Married” – John Doe (3:57)

19. “Raining In My Heart” – Graham Nash (3:30)