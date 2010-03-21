Listen: The Dead Weather’s ‘Die by the Drop’ from ‘Sea of Cowards’

The Dead Weather has set May 11 as the release date for “Sea of Cowards,” the Jack White-led band”s follow up to “Horehound.”

First single will likely be the fierce “Die By the Drop,” which features White and Alison Mosshart trading off vocals. Here a brief snippet of it here , as well as the B-side.

The set was previously slated for March, but moved to May 7 internationally and May 11 stateside, according to entertainment.ie.

Floria Sigismondi, director of “The Runaways,” directed the video for the tune, which goes to radio next week, according to video static . Sigismondi previously directed the White Stripes” clip for “Blue Orchid.”