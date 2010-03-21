Listen: The Dead Weather’s ‘Die by the Drop’ from ‘Sea of Cowards’

The Dead Weather has set May 11 as the release date for “Sea of Cowards,” the Jack White-led band”s follow up to “Horehound.”
First single will likely be the fierce “Die By the Drop,” which features White and Alison Mosshart trading off vocals. Here a brief snippet of it here, as well as the B-side.
The set was previously slated for March, but moved to May 7 internationally and May 11 stateside, according to entertainment.ie.
Floria Sigismondi, director of “The Runaways,” directed the video for the tune, which goes to radio next week, according to video static. Sigismondi previously directed the White Stripes” clip for “Blue Orchid.”
The band, whose forthcoming tour will include stops at Coachella and Bonnaroo, only has that “Sea of Cowards” is “coming soon,” according to its website.
