Listen: The Dead Weather’s ‘Die by the Drop’ from ‘Sea of Cowards’

#Jack White
03.21.10 8 years ago
The Dead Weather has set May 11 as the release date for “Sea of Cowards,” the Jack White-led band”s follow up to “Horehound.”
 
First single will likely be the fierce “Die By the Drop,” which features White and Alison Mosshart trading off vocals. Here a brief snippet of it here, as well as the B-side.
 
The set was previously slated for March, but moved to May 7 internationally and May 11 stateside, according to entertainment.ie.
 
Floria Sigismondi, director of “The Runaways,” directed the video for the tune, which goes to radio next week, according to video static. Sigismondi previously directed the White Stripes” clip for “Blue Orchid.”
 
The band, whose forthcoming tour will include stops at Coachella and Bonnaroo, only has that “Sea of Cowards” is “coming soon,” according to its website.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSAlison Mosshartdie by the dropFloria SigismondiHorehoundjack whiteseas of cowardsTHE DEAD WEATHERTHE WHITE STRIPES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP