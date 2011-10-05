Listen: The directors of ‘Paranormal Activity 3’ join the podcast from Austin

September was a blur.
By the end, I felt like I had stayed on a Tilt-A-Whirl too long and my equilibrium was shot, but I loved it all. Toronto was great, and I published two big podcasts about Toronto just before I left town to head to Austin. Now, I’m finally on the other side of the wonderful Fantastic Fest, and I’ve come back with one less interview than I expected.
I’ll explain in the actual podcast, but the short version is my computer just plain didn’t record something. And as a result, it doesn’t exist. And so in this week’s podcast, I discuss the interview that didn’t record with Scott and try to relate some of the highlights as best I can. It’s a disappointment for me, but hopefully I convey some of the flavor of what it’s like to chat with make-up legend Rick Baker for a half-hour.
We cover a fair amount of ground this week. I’ve got FEARnet’s lead critic Scott Weinberg on to discuss “The Human Centipede 2,” I sit down with the directors and star of “Paranormal Activity 3,” and we go through many of the highlights of Fantastic Fest this year.
We also took some more calls from listeners after putting out the word on Twitter, and I’m really enjoying this new feature of the podcast. One word of advice for those of you who are thinking of calling in, and I strongly encourage you to do so… please think of your challenge to us ahead of time. The point of Movie God is to torture the person you put on the spot, and the same is true of Remake This! You’re looking to inflict a little pain on whatever movie lover you’re playing with. The more specific you make the game, the more it’s going to hurt.
Overall, it’s a bit shaggy this week, but still fun, and here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect to hear:
Introduction: 00:00 – 03:30
Fantastic Fest memories: 03:30 – 14:00
“Human Centipede 2” conversation with Scott Weinberg: 14:00 – 33:10
More Fantastic Fest memories: 33:10 – 34:40
“Paranormal Activity 3” conversation with Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, and Katie Featherston: 34:40 – 56:30
More Fantastic Fest memories, including the lost Rick Baker interview: 56:30 – 1:13:25
“Moriarty” by Kim Newman is awesome: 1:13:25 – 1:17:00
Some thoughts on “Empire” and the kids and the “Real Steel” premiere: 1:17:00 – 1:24:40
Wrapping it up, part one: 1:24:40 – 1:25:50
Call-in games with listeners: 1:25:50 – 1:48:25
Wrapping it up, part two: 1:48:25 – 1:49:38
I’d like to thank our callers, Keven (@KevenVDB), Lee (@LeeZachariah), and Justin (@JustinQuizon). I’d like to thank Scott Swan. And most of all, I’d like to thank you guys for listening, as always. You can hear the podcast embedded below, you can download it here, or you can get it from iTunes, and if you like what you hear, please leave us a review and rate the show on iTunes so more people learn about it.
We’re back on our regular schedule now for the rest of the year, and we should have some fun stuff ahead, including more “Star Wars” podcasts, some special guests, a Halloween episode, and much more.
And finally, if you can tell me why I chose the music cues at the beginning and end of this podcast and both of the Toronto podcasts and tell me what they’re from, I’ve got special Fantastic Fest related prizes for you. The first person to weigh in with the right answer in this comments section is the winner, and I’m curious to see if anyone gets it right.
These tracks are associated with “Dazed and Confused”, which is a perfect description of your mindset/how you feel after spending the entirety of September in airports, at film festivals, and going to and from screenings.
Right?
WAIT! NO! The first two are from “Scott Pilgrim”, filmed in Toronto. THESE two are from “Dazed and Confused”, filmed in Austin. These are the locations of the two film festivals you went to in September. BOOM, headshot.
Right?
I’m positive I’ve nailed the connection here, but daddy’s gotta go to bed. I’ll be back in the morning to see if I got it! Fingers crossed!
BTW, Drew, saw you at FF, but always feel intimidated to come up and say “Hello” when you’re surrounded by eighteen bajillion folks. Hope Austin treated you well!
Cheers,
SW
Scott probably found it, but I’ll offer up my own flawed theory anyway: some of the lyrics seem to describe the Vader reveal in Empire: “I don’t wanna know your name/cause you don’t look the same/The way you did before/Okay, you think you got a pretty face/but the rest of you is out of place/You looked all right before” … “Now that the truth is/just a rule that you can bed/Shape-shifting trick, the past again” … “I been bad, I been good” … Okay, it’s a stretch, but it’s the best I’ve got!
Email is KingLeer00@Yahoo.com if you want to take pity on my wild-eyed dreaming…
Athankyou, sir.
BTW, Drew, I’m betting that you’ve already got a copy of Patton’s new album, “Finest Hour”?
I’m usually really good with puzzles, riddles, and whatnot, but the word game inside that album is driving me nuts. Either I’m not understanding the directions properly, or…hell, I dunno.
I think Fantastic Fest broke my brain.
Holy shit, Brando vs Mifune is the most painful round of movie god ever. Fuckin’ ow.
I’d be a little more impressed with that Moriarty book if Neil Gaiman hadn’t already done the perspective switch with his “Study in Emerald” short story. He did the switch AND combined Conan Doyle with the Elder Gods myhtos. That new book sounds cool, I’ll have to check it out.
In my opinion the whole post-modern thing with revisiting classic texts started with Tom Stoppard and “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead”.
Drew’s good buddy immediately “wins” the prize. How convenient.
Uh…I’ve met and spoken to Drew once. About a year ago. He was perfectly friendly, but I’d be hard-pressed to call the dude a “buddy”. Good try, though, Columbo.