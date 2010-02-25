Listen: The-Dream’s new single, ‘Love King,’ from final album

02.25.10 8 years ago

The-Dream knows how to spell and he”s very proud of the fact. Listening to “Love King,” the title track from what he”s declared is his final solo album,  I wasn”t sure if I was hearing a new song or had tuned in to a spelling bee.

The producer/artist, best known for his work with Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Usher and Mary J. Blige,  sounds amazingly sweet as he runs through the facts:  He has a girl not only in every port, but every landlocked area as well. Plus one for each of his mobile devices. Some of them he met at his record label. Some are from church. Some work at the bank. Some have weaves. Some don”t. And, as he sings, “I”m just sayin”…,” you should know him “like that.”

Lyrically, it”s incredibly lazy. He repeats the phrase “You should know me like that” so much, I developed a migraine.

We”re not sure any of that matters since the beat is ridiculously infectious. Just try not tapping your toes while you listen.

Hear “Love King” here.

 

