Listen: The Inaugural Firewall & Iceberg Podcast

01.16.10 9 years ago 9 Comments

This is a bit of an experiment, y’all. Sepinwall — Also known as Alan Sepinwall of the The Star-Ledger — and I have been talking about doing a podcast for many a moon now, so we got together on Saturday (Jan. 16) afternoon at the Langham in Pasadena for a few-holds-barred conversation about the Television Critics Association press tour, the NBC Leno-Conan kerfuffle, being big-timed by Stephen Hawking and more.

If this works out, we plan to do this more often, so let us know what you think… This is a total stab in the dark. You don’t wanna know how much the technology confused us.

Also, if you can come up with a better podcast title than “Firewall & Iceberg” let us know. We’re open to ideas…

