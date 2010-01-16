Listen: The Inaugural Firewall & Iceberg Podcast

This is a bit of an experiment, y’all. Sepinwall — Also known as Alan Sepinwall of the The Star-Ledger — and I have been talking about doing a podcast for many a moon now, so we got together on Saturday (Jan. 16) afternoon at the Langham in Pasadena for a few-holds-barred conversation about the Television Critics Association press tour, the NBC Leno-Conan kerfuffle, being big-timed by Stephen Hawking and more.
If this works out, we plan to do this more often, so let us know what you think… This is a total stab in the dark. You don’t wanna know how much the technology confused us.
Also, if you can come up with a better podcast title than “Firewall & Iceberg” let us know. We’re open to ideas…
I concur that Jay’s miserable 10pm performance killed Conan.
I also have the solution for doing wide-area podcasts. :-)
Mooooooooooar please.
Like you, Daniel, I have been oddly ignorant to this so-called “Breaking Bad” series that Alan seems to speak so highly of (funny, I had never noticed). So if you plan on taking his advice at some point, and want someone to talk about it with who won’t judge you for your tardiness, I’ll be going through it in the months ahead.
Myles – I anticipate that by the time “Breaking Bad” returns in March, I’ll be caught up. I’m not *completely* sure how that’s gonna work, time-wise, but I have a while to get that straight, plus all of the episodes at my disposal. Good times! – Daniel
I’m all for more podcasts, but it would be helpful for listeners with limited time to have a rough breakdown of what you’re discussing within, say, a ten minute block. Kind of an index.
Grand Sophy – That’s definitely something we’ll do next time. This was a bit loosey goosey and we’ll almost certainly make an effort to have more structure next time and to list what’s covered when…Etc… -Daniel
Loved it but agree a quick rundown of what you’ll be covering at the beginning is handy. I reckon Slate’s Culture and Political gabfests set up their podcasts pretty well. Makes it easy to listen to and go back to if interrupted. Will definitely listen and recommend if you do more.
5/28/13 starting quest to listen all of F&I, for no reason other than boredom
I’ve been going through the F&I back-catalogue as well and listing the opening songs on Spotify.