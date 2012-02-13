Listen: The Mars Volta’s ‘Jewel’ was kept in the garage

It’s a little hard to believe this is Mars Volta.

“The Malking Jewel” is a murky garage growler with a dash of late ’70s jam, not the psych space journey we’ve all come to know and love. This is like inviting your weed-selling neighbor over to party, and instead his scuzzy-but-awesome cousin shows up, borrows your bowl and asks too many weird questions about your turntable.

Listen to Mars Volta’s “The Maling Jewel” here.

For those playing at home, this track has been part of the band’s live show for a minute, and it sounds like the playfulness and dark sensibilities had some practice. It’s a cool song. It’s off of “Noctourniquet,” the Mars Volta’s next record, due March 27. The band has no tour dates on the calendar, likely because its two principals have that whole At The Drive-In reunion going for ’em.

