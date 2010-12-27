Listen: The MCP says a special goodbye to Blake Edwards

In addition to a regular podcast this week, Scott and I decided to record a special tribute to Blake Edwards.
I know I published my own tribute to him last week, called “Seven Things Blake Edwards Taught Me,” but this was also a conversation I wanted to have with Scott. When we first met back in ’86, we were at that age where we were using VHS to mainline movies, learning about directors and actors by watching whole filmographies. We used to star in an on-camera movie review show on our high school’s closed-circuit TV channel, and one of the movies we reviewed in our first season was “That’s Life.” At this point, that’s become a missing Blake Edwards movie, pretty much forgotten and not really in circulation.
For someone who knows Edwards’s work and who knows something about his life, “That’s Life” is a mess, but it’s also very revealing and nakedly autobiographical. To a sixteen year old who only really knew the “Pink Panther” films and “Victor/Victoria,” it was nearly incomprehensible. Like many of the films we reviewed back then, we just weren’t equipped to make sense of what we were watching.
Now, years later, Scott and I have over 20 years of shared Blake Edwards fandom between us, and we’ve had conversation after conversation about various films of his and aspects of those films and aspects of his filmmaking. I wanted to try to preserve some of that and communicate some of the love that we have for his work
I find that when you break down his work, it almost always turns into a game of naming your favorite sequences and trying to figure out why they have such a hold on you. There are jokes of his and moments that are among my favorite things that have ever been staged in movies, and sharing one last hour with Scott sharing those things was a great way for us to wrap up the podcast for the year.
We may sneak in one more, but if we don’t, there will be plenty of podcasts in 2011, and we’ll be trying some exciting new things with the format in the very near future. Thanks for listening, and you can find the show on iTunes as well as embedded below and as a direct download.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I actually watched “That’s Life” on video years ago. I knew that was a based on Blake Edwards’ life from Jack Lemmon’s AFI tribute. I was a teenager and barely understood what Edwards’ stand-in Jack Lemmon was going through turning sixty.
Drew, do you have any plans or would you consider creating an RSS feed for your podcast? I ask because iTunes can be pretty flawed at times (for example your two latest episodes still have not shown up on my ipod touch) and some of us use alternative podcast players.
No luck on the iPhone either. Tried going through the Hitfix app also to no avail.
This was a really great conversation (as was the one about John Carpenter). I’d love to see these podcasts where you focus on the work of a single filmmaker become a regular series.
You call “That”s Life” a mess. Yet just by listening to your pod cast tribute to Blake Edwards I was surprised that you “read” or “recently read” – where have you been? Ever work with Blake? Ever visited his sets while he worked? Ever meet him? Talk to him? Have dinner. Obviously not.
Research “That’s Life.” One you have a simplistic comment like “a mess” will sound beyond ignorant.
Do your home work.
“That’s Life” was improvisation on set. How often does that happen? Twice. Same as “The Party.”
Both shot with little money.
You can not compare. Why? Blake worked in an experimental format and the last thing he needs is some blogger commenting on his work.
Just listened to this. Great piece, but Drew, when you mention that the “Pink Panther” title stops being relevant by the third movie, I had to mention The Thin Man series. I love it as much as you, but the title stop being relevant by the first sequel! Like Pink Panther became associated with Clouseau, Thin Man became an unofficial subconscious reference to Nick, made explicit in “The Thin Man Goes Home”! The lesson is never to name a potential franchise after an element that will likely disappear after the first film.