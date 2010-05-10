Listen: The Motion/Captured Podcast #5

I am a firm believer in a learning curve.

Little by little, I feel like I’m getting a better idea of what I want out of this podcast, and I’m having fun with the process. Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote and co-directed “The Invention Of Lying,” is our guest this week, and based on the conversations I had with him when I visited him on the set of that film, I had a feeling Matthew would be a really good fit for the sort of conversations we’ve been having on the podcast so far.

Turns out, I was right.

To celebrate Matthew stopping by, we have two copies of his film to give away, one on Blu-ray and one on DVD. If you’d like to win one of those copies, then post the most outrageous lie you’ve ever gotten away with in our comments section. Points will be awarded for style and chutzpah.

In the meantime, please know that we are working to get the iTunes account set up. There’s a few tech concerns to deal with on our end, and we’ve been working our tech guys overtime to get the site ready for the arrival of Alan Sepinwall. We’re finally able to focus on some of these other things that have stacked up in the meantime, and as soon as possible, we’ll have the podcast available for you in other ways.

For now, you can download the MP3 here, or play it via our embedded player.

I included something a little different this week, a full audio recording of a roundtable I did with a small group of journalists and the three Merry Men from the new Ridley Scott version of “Robin Hood.” For a taste of what you can expect, you can check out my video interview with them, or you can just buckle up for 20 minutes of completely random lunacy as the three of them crack dick jokes, make fun of each other, and lament a room full of male journalists. It’s impossible to transcribe, so I hope you enjoy the raw audio instead.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from this week’s episode:

Intro 00:00 – 1:15



A quick introduction of Scott “Pro-Life” Swan and Matthew Robinson, this week’s special guest.



Movie God 1:15 – 17:45



Three rounds of the game in which you are forced to pick which of two titles never existed, striking some classic from the record completely.

On The Shelf 17:45 – 38:20



This week’s new releases include “Saving Private Ryan,” “Doctor Zhivago,” the David Tennant “Hamlet,” and Amy Adams in “Leap Year.”



On The Screen 38:20 – 48:45

A look at this week’s new releases including “Iron Man 2,” “Babies,” and “Mother and Child.”



“Merry Men” Roundtable 48:45 – 71:00



A roundtable with Scott Grimes, Kevin Durand, and Alan Doyle proves to be a one-of-a-kind publicity event, and well worth a listen.



Wrap-Up 71:00 – 75:25

We say goodbye to Matthew, we offer him a gift, and he talks about his recent discovery of the Duplass Brothers.

Looking forward to your feedback, and to getting better at this. Thanks for being part of the experiment, folks. As always, you can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.