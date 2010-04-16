Listen: The Motion/Captured Podcast # 2

James Rocchi is one seriously decent melonfarmer.

One of the fringe benefits of my job is the way it brings me into contact with so many like-minded people, serious film fans who have found a way to make a living discussing the thing they love so much. Over the last year or so, I’ve gotten to know Rocchi fairly well on the festival circuit and at various press events, and although he and I frequently disagree on the merits (or lack thereof) of various films, I’ve always enjoyed the conversations.

Quick-witted, incredibly well-read, and unfailingly polite, James is one of those guys who you want to have along on events because even if the thing itself turns out to be a bust, you know you’ll have someone to hang out with and enjoy. As a result, he seemed like a perfect second guest for this podcast, especially since I knew going into it that we disagreed strongly on this weekend’s biggest theatrical title, “Kick-Ass.”

As with last week, I offer up the podcast with the caveat that I am still learning how to do this. I am going to be investing in some better recording equipment for the office, and I’m still a little green at the whole editing process, especially since I did this one entirely by myself without the invaluable technical assistance that Scott Swan offered me last week.

Still, I think there’s some really good stuff here this week, and what was meant to be a brisk 35 minutes or so became almost a full hour because we ended up following some great digressions to their natural conclusions. It’s a little late because I put off the editing as I prepared for travel this week, but I hope it’s aged like fine wine for you.

Intro: 00:00 – 1:30



On The Shelf 1:30 – 18:45



We talk about “Apollo 13,” John Sayles, the original “A Nightmare On Elm Street,” Broken Lizard, Criterion’s Arthouse Essentials, and much more.



On The Screen 18:45 – 42:40



We talk about “Kick-Ass,” “The Losers,” “Death At A Funeral,” the c-word, and much more.

On The Move 42:40 – 56:30



We talk about ActionFest, life on the festival circuit, “Dogtooth,” and more.

Wrap-Up 56:30 – 57:45

Looking forward to your feedback, and to getting better at this. Thanks for being part of the experiment, folks. As always, you can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.