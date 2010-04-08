Listen: The Motion/Captured Podcast – Premiere Episode

Be gentle with me.
Our TV guru and overall resident sardonic wit Dan Fienberg has been podcasting for the last few months with his partner in crime and good friend Alan Sepinwall, and the result has been a genuinely engaging listen. I’d been talking about doing this for a while, but talking about it and actually doing it are radically different things.
So this weekend, I took the plunge. I downloaded Audacity, I invited over my good friend and longtime media collaborator Scott Swan, and I recorded and edited a podcast. A two-hour long podcast. And it was waaaaaaaaay too much. We’ve cut it down by over half, and what you’re going to hear (if you care) today is a rough model for what I’ll be doing in the weeks ahead.
If you don’t know Scott, he’s been working with me since I was in high school. As a writing team, we’ve been award-winning members of the WGAw since 1994, and we’ve worked on stage, on screen, and on television. You can pick up both seasons of “Masters Of Horror” as well as the one season of “Fear Itself,” all on DVD now. You can also get Scott’s horror film, “Maskhead,” which he co-directed with Fred “August Underground” Vogel if you’re braver than I am. He’s pretty much the oldest friend I have in the world, and I figured if I was going to have anyone on as a guest for this first one, it would be him.
I’ve included a brief rundown of what you’ll hear and where it is in the show.
I’m hoping to work out a schedule with Dan and Alan so that we’re not all putting these out on the same day, but I need to get better at it before I promise it at a regular time on a regular day. For now, we’ll just stick to sometime Wednesday, hopefully.
Intro: 00:00 – 1:30
On The Shelf 1:30 – 22:00
We talk about “The Lord Of The Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy” on Blu-ray, Ralph Bakshi, “Bad Lieutenant,” Wilford Brimley, and much more.
SXSW Roundtable Part I – 22:00 – 39:10
Part I of a four-part interview I conducted at SXSW with Tim League, the screenwriter and director of “A Serbian Film,” and the writer/director and star of “Red White and Blue.”
On The Screen 39:10 – 46:30
We talk about “Date Night,” “The Square,” what’s still in theaters, and what we’ll see for the rest of April.
On The Move 46:30 – 51:00
We talk about “Faster,” “Thor,” and ActionFest.
Wrap-Up 51:00 – 52:39
The first one to post a comment here naming the music I use in the opening and closing of the show will win… something. I’m not sure what. Probably one of the DVDs I mention in the “On The Shelf” segment this week.
Looking forward to your feedback, and to getting better at this. Thanks for being part of the experiment, folks. As always, you can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
Henry Mancini’s “A Shot In The Dark” aka “The Pink Panther 2”
you know what I like about this? you give us time stamps! now I can listen to the things I’m interested in
Enjoyed the podcast, good job. Your brief chat about Kurt Russell (the future “Jeff Bridges”) reminded me that one of my all-time favorite DVD commentary tracks is the one for “Used Cars,” with Russell, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale. Absolutely hilarious.
I know its the first one but try to get it on itunes so it can be easier for me to download it to my ipod
Nice work Drew, I’ll listen to these, nice amount of humour and shooting the shit moments which didn’t feel forced.
Also nice to finally hear your thoughts on Tony, glad you liked it so much, that film really got under my skin.
But if Scott Swan just arrived, how had he you already shown him the Taxidermia DVD cover? Were you two lying to us?
Seriously though, fine cast you’ve got there. Please keep ’em up.
I really enjoyed the podcast Drew. I thought it was insightful and funny. Count me in as a loyal listener and keep up the good work
Great job, Drew and Scott! Your voices are perfectly suited for this. Looking forward to more podcasts. Thanks for the interviews on SERBIAN MOVIE.
A Shot In The Dark! Or as I knew it as a kid, the music from the Inspector cartoons.
Oh crap, the first guy already got it. i should have checked all the way down. Never mind!:)
Really enjoyed the podcast Drew. Still getting used to your real voice after just reading you all these years. You and Scott did some good bantering , don’t edit out too much of it, I know it’s not a comedy podcast but it’s fun to hear people having fun… if that makes any sense.
Audio needs a little work, (not talking about the interview portion) Actually you sounded alright Drew but Scott was difficult to hear. Don’t know what mics you’re using but try to get your guests to speak right into it.
Get Vern as a guest!
Great work on the podcast, I will definitely be keeping up with it!
hey drew happy to see you got a podcast hope to see it on itunes soon
A shot in the dark by Henry Mancini from Pink Panther.
Wow, I am late on that one. Forgot to click the see 25 comments… Cool podcast, Drew!
Drew, Really enjoyed the podcast. I think Scott is a good co-host for you. A good rapport between you two. I would like to hear Devin on here once in a while though because I think you guys are the best writers on the web along with Vern. Keep up the good work.
Just had a listen to it while at the gym and I really liked it. Didn’t at all sound like a first attempt, so major props there. It also really got me interested in checking out “A Serbian Film” so thanks for that. Looking forward to hearing more and especially the potential one with Patton Oswalt! :)