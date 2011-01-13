Listen: The Motion/Captured Podcast kicks off season two with special guest Michel Gondry

Well, we made it through our first calendar year of podcasting, and now we’re kicking off what we’re going to call Season Two, and we’ll be making some minor format adjustments as we go.
Nothing radical, mind you. I’m hearing a lot of feedback about the podcast these days and it really doesn’t seem to me like anything’s “broken.” That’s not to say I’m satisfied with the podcast, because I’m not. It’s just that we’re doing it at a certain level of “well” right now, and I want to turn that up.
It helps having Scott Swan here with me most weeks. When I’m on the road at Sundance, I’ll be recording a special podcast up there for you, and I’ll also be expanding the roster of guests here. This week, for example, we did a special interview with Michel Gondry exclusively for the podcast. This is the only place you’re going to hear this on the entire site.
We’ve put a new piece of music on the front of the show, too. Curious if anyone can tell me what it is. I’ll run a quick breakdown of what appears at what point on the show, and I hope you’ll listen and send in your letters for us to read on the next show, something we explain late in the episode.
00:00 – 02:45 / Introduction
02:45 – 11:30 / Movie God (two rounds)
11:30 – 32:00 / On My Mind (“Star Wars” on Blu-ray, “The Hobbit” and “James Bond,” ‘Ghostbusters III”
32:00 – 57:40 / On The Shelf (this week’s new releases on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as Netflix Instant)
57:40 – 58:30 / On Your Mind (where we’re going to start reading your e-mails and answering your questions)
58:30 – 1:02:00 / On The Screen (what’s new in movie theaters this year)
1:02:00 – 1:21:00 / Interview: Michel Gondry, director of “The Green Hornet”
1:21:00 – 1:24:11 / Wrap-Up (featuring “I Dare You,” a new game with Scott Swan)
Thanks for being with us for the first year, and I hope to reward you this year with a better show every single week. Hopefully I set the bar high this week, and even more, I hope I live up to that as the season unfolds.
Can we please get an rss feed for this?
SECONDED!!!
Yikes! Sorry guys, I looked it up and Laszlo Kovacs was the DP of Ghostbusters and sadly he passed away in 2007 :(
Star Wars is not different. A hundred times is insane for any movie.
I don’t know how many times I’ve seen the original Star Wars but it’s at least close to a hundred I would guess. The reason you watch a movie for that many times in this case is you want to visit the world of that movie. When they had the “Sound of Music” cast reunite on Oprah, they showed some guy who went and saw the movie like a hundred times went he got shipped to Vietnam back in the 60s. It was his way of escaping what he had to deal with. With the original Star Wars I don’t have as harsh a reality to get away from but the movie is so transporting even after seeing it countless times. The Star Wars world as depicted in that first one from 1977 is so fun and cool and feels so real and all-encompassing.
Drew, Pretty sure it’s music from Suspiria.