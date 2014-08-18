Listen to another new Interpol song from ‘El Pintor’

Interpol has released two new songs, now, ahead of their first new album in four years, “El Pintor”: “All The Rage Back Home” raged in July, and today there's “Ancient Ways,” a darker, harder-rocking tune that could easily head to radio.
The new track debuts only a few days after the New York band revealed a full slate of tour dates, below.
Ten-song “El Pintor” will be released on Sept. 9 via Matador. It was produced by the band and recorded at Electric Lady, with Paul Banks on vocals and bass, Sam Fogarino on drums and Daniel Kessler on guitar. Brandon Curtis (The Secret Machines), Roger Joseph Manning, Jr. (Beck) and Rob Moose (Bon Iver) guest.
Here are Interpol's tour dates:
8/20 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
8/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pool at The Cosmopolitan
8/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
9/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
9/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount
9/17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
9/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
9/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
9/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
9/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
9/29 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada
9/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains
10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Southside
10/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/09 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
11/06 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
11/07 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/08 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
11/17 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Kool Haus
11/20 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis
11/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/29 – Washington, D.C @ 9:30 Club
11/30 – Washington, D.C @ 9:30 Club
