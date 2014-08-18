Listen to another new Interpol song from ‘El Pintor’

Interpol has released two new songs, now, ahead of their first new album in four years, “El Pintor”: “All The Rage Back Home” raged in July, and today there's “Ancient Ways,” a darker, harder-rocking tune that could easily head to radio.

The new track debuts only a few days after the New York band revealed a full slate of tour dates, below.

Ten-song “El Pintor” will be released on Sept. 9 via Matador. It was produced by the band and recorded at Electric Lady, with Paul Banks on vocals and bass, Sam Fogarino on drums and Daniel Kessler on guitar. Brandon Curtis (The Secret Machines), Roger Joseph Manning, Jr. (Beck) and Rob Moose (Bon Iver) guest.

Here are Interpol's tour dates:

8/20 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

8/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pool at The Cosmopolitan

8/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

9/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

9/17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

9/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

9/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

9/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

9/29 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

9/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains

10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Southside

10/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/09 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

11/06 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

11/07 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/08 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

11/17 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Kool Haus

11/20 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis

11/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/29 – Washington, D.C @ 9:30 Club

11/30 – Washington, D.C @ 9:30 Club