Listen to Best Original Song contender ‘Coeur Volant’ from Martin Scorsese’s ‘Hugo’

We haven’t gotten around to posting many of the original song contenders this year as we have in year’s past. The list is accumulating as we build toward the official submission reveal in a few weeks. Meanwhile, a fresh new contender crossed my desk that’s worth pointing out, seeing as it’s in one of this week’s releases.

I don’t remember how Zaz’s “Coeur Volant” is used in “Hugo.” Maybe some of you who are fresh off seeing it can advise, but remember, that’s an important element. The way the voting proceeds, each song is viewed in the context of its usage in the film.

This is a delightful track of a piece with Howard Shore’s French-inspired score and themes. Indeed, Shore is listed in the music and lyrics credits for the film, along with Elizabeth Cotnoir and Isabelle Geffroy. I think he’s already a serious contender for recognition in the Best Original Score category, so maybe he could end up with two nods this year.

Listen to “Coeur Volant” by Zaz below. (Also, as Gerard teased earlier, I’ll be attempting to analyze the Best Original Song category via Tech Support next week. Check back for that.)

For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.

Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!