Listen to Best Original Song contender ‘Coeur Volant’ from Martin Scorsese’s ‘Hugo’

We haven’t gotten around to posting many of the original song contenders this year as we have in year’s past. The list is accumulating as we build toward the official submission reveal in a few weeks. Meanwhile, a fresh new contender crossed my desk that’s worth pointing out, seeing as it’s in one of this week’s releases.
I don’t remember how Zaz’s “Coeur Volant” is used in “Hugo.” Maybe some of you who are fresh off seeing it can advise, but remember, that’s an important element. The way the voting proceeds, each song is viewed in the context of its usage in the film.
This is a delightful track of a piece with Howard Shore’s French-inspired score and themes. Indeed, Shore is listed in the music and lyrics credits for the film, along with Elizabeth Cotnoir and Isabelle Geffroy. I think he’s already a serious contender for recognition in the Best Original Score category, so maybe he could end up with two nods this year.
Listen to “Coeur Volant” by Zaz below. (Also, as Gerard teased earlier, I’ll be attempting to analyze the Best Original Song category via Tech Support next week. Check back for that.)
Having seen the film two days ago, I’m pretty sure it’s a closing-credits track. Pretty, though.
Then its out of contention.
I like the music but wasn’t very pleased with the vocals.
Not necessarily. Closing-credits songs are still eligible — they’re just at a disadvantage under the new voting system.
Yeah, a closing credits track is in contention as long as it’s the first cue. See: WALL-E.
I don’t like it as much as Loin de paname, the French language song they nominated from Faubourg 36.
This might very well get in, the music is beautiful — the vocals, not so much, but they ain’t awarding the performers! But if it’s a closing credits song, then it might get lost in the way to a nomination.
Artículos, análisis, predicciones y Oscar blogging en español sólo en Fílmicas [filmicas.wordpress.com]
I hope Shore gets nominated for scoring a non-LOTR film.
The track begins during the 2 minute steadicam shot that ends the film. That’s why there’s such a long build-up to the vocals.
It’s not bad. I think it will be nominated simply because it’s from a film with Oscar buzz. Let’s be honest, if it were from any other film, we wouldn’t be talking about this pedestrian song right now.
The vocals are heard in the credits; but the instrumental is heard throughout the film. I’ve seen the movie twice.
The vocals are heard in the end credits but the instrumental is heard throughout the film.
Maybe this was addressed before but, is “The Show” from Moneyball an original song? I thought it was a nice tune and was used effectively and the end of the film.
No.