Listen to FKA Twigs’ new minimalist, operatic song ‘Figure 8’

08.03.15 3 years ago

“Figure 8” is a new song by FKA Twigs, and it's creepy and beautiful and inspired by voguing.

That information should do just about anybody right. But the songwriter/producer/singer also handed off an interview with Zane Lowe about how the hand motions of vogueing — perhaps a biproduct of her collaborations with choreographers and dancers like Benjamin Milan and Jamel Prodigy — is giving method to her electronic machinations lately.

FKA Twigs has an EP out “soon,” TBA. The effort will be the follow-up to her excellent “LP1” from last year.

Watch her music video for “Glass & Patron” to see a little more of that motion influence.

