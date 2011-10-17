Listen to John Williams’s ‘Tintin’ score

As you know from my review, Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” delivered the goods at yesterday’s first international press screening — while one or two broadsheet critics have been sniffy about the mo-cap technology, it’s fair to say the outlook is bright for a film that Paramount was cautious about promoting. Though the film perhaps faces more cultural hurdles across the pond, I’m confident the US reception will be equally healthy ahead of its December opening.
All of which makes “Tintin” an intriguing wild card in terms of its awards potential. We don’t know yet where the Academy’s animation branch will land on the film, or how grudgingly they might treat it even if it is ruled eligible for the animated feature Oscar. And its proximity to Spielberg’s “War Horse” on the US release calendar raises interesting questions: previously positioned as the appetizer to the live-action epic, what if the animated film is better received? Will they find themselves duelling for a spot in certain technical categories, or could there be room for both? Could “Tintin” even be — gasp — the Best Picture nominee nobody saw coming?
Obviously, I’m getting ahead of myself — the Academy could just as easily view the film as a purely commercial play and sideline it altogether. So if there’s any one category where I feel somewhat comfortable predicting a nomination, it’s in Best Original Score. 45-time nominee John Williams is always a tough man to bet against, particularly for a well-liked film, and I’m sure the music branch would be glad to welcome him back after the longest Oscar hiatus of his career. (It’s been six years, though only one score, since his last brace of nominations — for “Munich” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.”)
Of course, 13 of Williams’s nominations in the score category have come for Spielberg films: their last collaboration, on “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was a rare miss with the Academy, and the film’s moderate reception surely probably played into that. This is one category, moreover, where “Tintin” doesn’t have to worry too much about competing with “War Horse”: Williams has a long history of scoring twin nominations in one year.
But what of the score itself? Well, you can listen for yourself: German site Cinema Musica posted a large selection of “Tintin” score samples recently, all available here.
Even out of context, you can probably tell from the samples that this is, most unmistakably, a John Williams creation: he’s in typically boisterous high-adventure form, and while it’s far from his most distinctive work, he’s clearly having a good time with it. I particularly like the slinky jazz of the opening-credits theme, most reminiscent of my favorite latter-day Williams score, “Catch Me If You Can”; if the busier orchestrations are sometimes over-egged in the film, there’s still something comforting about their old-school roar.
Williams has been Oscar-nominated for some far less enjoyable boilerplate scores in his day; I don’t see much of a case for him to miss here. Take a listen, and tell us what you think.
“Could “Tintin” even be — gasp — the Best Picture nominee nobody saw coming?”
I saw it coming and not just because I am a “Spielberg fan” or anything like that. Made perfect sense that after two years of nominating CG animated films a film with pedegree like Tintin could score. Just saying.
And, as I’ve also said before Spielberg’s positioning of both films on the same weekend shows nothing if not confidence in the reception of both films. I appreciate your liking Tintin but I wouldn’t put any doubt into “War Horse” reception what so ever, especially due to Tintin being as good as it is.
Even taking, vote-splitting into account I am have no reason to think why both movies cannot be successful come Awards time.
As far as scorse goes, I think Tintin is very likely to get nominated but based on trailer music alone “War Horse” is an even surer bet. If they only nominate one, that would be it.
I’m surprised you didn’t single out his Prisoner of Azkaban score in writing about this music – it seems to have that same unrestrained, wacky jazz feel to it.
I was thinking the exact same thing.
It seems especially pertinent considering Azkaban was also nominated.
Guy, Kris, and company,
also really excited for the speilberg 1 2 punch
I am a devoted incontentioner. I will/would follow Kris and company anywhere. Truly.
The samples sound great. The main theme is really catchy. But the music we heard in the War Horse trailer also sounded really good. It’s possible that John Williams will get nominated twice next year. I fear however, that if he gets nominated for both scores, it could be 2005 all over again.
In the score category, it might be more prudent if Spielberg’s team just submit the film that has the better score. I don’t know if that’s what they did back in 1994 when Schindler’s List was nominated while the equally impressive Jurassic Park score was left out, but I think having only one nomination instead of two really did increase Williams’ chance of winning that year by avoiding the splitting of votes. Just imagine what could have happened if both the Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park scores were nominated at the same time. The two best scores that year could have both lost to an inferior score due to vote-splitting. I still think Williams would have won that year, but why gamble?
“Just imagine what could have happened if both the Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park scores were nominated at the same time.”
I’m imagining… and Schindler’s List still would have won by a probable landslide.
As for the question of “Spielberg’s team” simply submitting the film with the better score, I think you might be forgetting that the films belong to different studios. It’s a sweet idea that they might civilly agree on which of their scores is more worthy of recognition, but not a terribly plausible one. ;)
I think the scores to ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Schindler’s List’ are two of the most memorable and moving scores of all time.
Two best scores that year… debatable. They’re certainly fantastic but there’s also great, great work in “The Age of Innocence,” “The Remains of the Day,” and “The Piano” most especially.
Should actually be an interesting race this year in the category. I guess I’ll predict both Williams’ scores as well, Howard Shore for Hugo (judging on what I saw though it was only a temporary recording), Ross/Reznor for Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and whoever did The Artist. But I can see them easily going for Rango, Ides of March, Deathly Hallows 2, etc.
As for the hitfix move, I’m just being reminded right now at how the “Captcha” for posting as a guest ALWAYS says my entry is incorrect the first time regardless of if it actually is or not…
Yeah, all of a sudden the score category is filling up with bigtime potentials.
I agree that the score for “The Artist” definitely deserves a nomination.
As for the “Captcha,” the same thing happens to me. I’ve started hitting the “create new Captcha” link before I even start, and that works most of the time.
It’s funny how much these clips remind me of Michael Giacchino music…
I believe the movie has dropped the “Secret of the Unicorn” subtitle. It has on the posters for the film, at least, so I would think that would mean something.
My predix for Best Score.
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II”
“The Artist”
I have a feeling “Tintin” will get in at the end of the day, and even though these tracks are solid, I’m routing against another Williams double-nom. I think it’s a shame that the Academy doesn’t hold him to a higher standard (which he deserves) and nominate his standout work and not just run of the mill stuff. There are plenty of interesting scores out there this year, but they don’t want to look deeper into it and they continue to act like Williams’ catchy, singular style of scoring is the only kind worthy of awards.