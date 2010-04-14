Listen to LCD Soundsystem’s new album ‘This Is Happening’ in its entirety

May 18 is a still a little ways away, but LCD Soundsystem apparently doesn’t feel like waiting that long. “This Is Happening,” the forthcoming full-length from James Murphy and company, is streaming in its entirety online via the artist’s website.
But be warned: the band and the kind folks at DFA clearly don’t want you to hear the tracks out of order, or to be able to fast-forward through tracks, the what-have-you: it’s one long stream, with only the option to pause. I learned this the hard way.
“This Is Happening” was recorded at The Manshun in Los Angeles and the DFA studios in New York and mixed at DFA from April 2009 through February 2010. Murphy did all the heavy lifting in writing and producing, though Dave Sardy helped out on a handful of mixes.
Full review pending, but initially:
Opener “Dance Yrself Clean” is legions long, and exhales its many complex, sometimes sentimental lyrics in movements. I like the drum checks at the end, like “are you paying attention?” before “Drunk Girls.” I’ve already talked about that one.
I can change is sweetly desperate, in lyrics and execution, as Murphy sings “Dance with me until I feel alright.”
I still contend “Pow Pow” is kinda stupid, but admittedly this brings the funny as much as “Drunk Girls,” and its placement in the set is impeccable: it’s like he weeded the party out with, ironically, “You Wanted a Hit” and brought it back up for the die-hards.
“All I Want” doesn’t even sound like an LCD track, and it’s kind of freaking me out. It’s all pop-rock, and melodic and stuff. OK. I’m ready.
“Somebody’s Calling,” alright: I think it’s Pulp. Wouldn’t Jarvis and James make a divine duo? It’s got horns and a lackadaisical bass line bopping along, plus some the space-age synths that sound like they wandered into the wrong bathroom. And “One Touch” has a touch of Kraftwerk.
But the one to knock it out of the ballpark, the “When Someone Great” (from “Sound of Silver”) of this set, the final act and emotive apex? Reminiscent of — and I mean this un-cheekily — Cyndi Lauper’s “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough?” “Home.” Just, oh man. It sweeps and connects and time passes and there you arrive safely at the end. It’s not quite a band, it’s not entirely a whimper, but it is a perfect send-off.
LCD Soundsystem goes on tour starting this coming weekend with Coachella as the point of origin.
April 20 Dublin Tripod
April 21 Dublin Tripod
April 23 London Brixton Academy SOLD OUT
April 24 London Brixton Academy
April 26 Birmingham Academy
April 27 Leeds Academy
April 28 Glasgow Barrowlands
April 29 Glasgow Barrowlands
May 1 Manchester Academy
May 2 Bristol Academy
May 4 Amsterdam Paradiso
May 5 Brussels Ancienne Belgique
May 6 Berlin WMF
May 7 Luxembourg Den Atelier
May 8 Paris Bataclan
May 9 Paris Bataclan
May 20 New York Terminal 5
May 21 New York Terminal 5
May 30 George WA Sasquatch Festival
June 11 Manchester TN Bonnaroo Festival
June 17 La Coruna Sonar
June 18 Barcelona Sonar
June 19 Neuhausen ob Eck Southside Festival
June 20 Scheesel Hurricane Festival
June 22 Zagreb T Mobile Inmusic Festival
June 24 Ferrara Bands Apart Festival
June 25 St. Gallen Open Air festival
July 1 Roskilde Roskilde Festival
July 3 London Wireless Festival
July 8 Novi Sad Exit Festival
July 10 Lisbon Alive Festival
July 17 Chicago IL Pitchfork Music Festival
July 15 Mariaville Camp Bisco
July 16 Mariaville Camp Bisco
August 12 Oslo Oya Festival
August 13 Gotenberg Way Out West Festival
September 12 Isle of Wight Bestival
