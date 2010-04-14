Listen to LCD Soundsystem’s new album ‘This Is Happening’ in its entirety

04.14.10 8 years ago

May 18 is a still a little ways away, but LCD Soundsystem apparently doesn’t feel like waiting that long. “This Is Happening,” the forthcoming full-length from James Murphy and company, is streaming in its entirety online via the artist’s website.

Click here to check the whole thing out.

But be warned: the band and the kind folks at DFA clearly don’t want you to hear the tracks out of order, or to be able to fast-forward through tracks, the what-have-you: it’s one long stream, with only the option to pause. I learned this the hard way.

“This Is Happening” was recorded at The Manshun in Los Angeles and the DFA studios in New York and mixed at DFA from April 2009 through February 2010. Murphy did all the heavy lifting in writing and producing, though Dave Sardy helped out on a handful of mixes.

Full review pending, but initially:

Opener “Dance Yrself Clean” is legions long, and exhales its many complex, sometimes sentimental lyrics in movements. I like the drum checks at the end, like “are you paying attention?” before “Drunk Girls.” I’ve already talked about that one.

I can change is sweetly desperate, in lyrics and execution, as Murphy sings “Dance with me until I feel alright.”

I still contend “Pow Pow” is kinda stupid, but admittedly this brings the funny as much as “Drunk Girls,” and its placement in the set is impeccable: it’s like he weeded the party out with, ironically, “You Wanted a Hit” and brought it back up for the die-hards.

“All I Want” doesn’t even sound like an LCD track, and it’s kind of freaking me out. It’s all pop-rock, and melodic and stuff. OK. I’m ready.

“Somebody’s Calling,” alright: I think it’s Pulp. Wouldn’t Jarvis and James make a divine duo? It’s got horns and a lackadaisical bass line bopping along, plus some the space-age synths that sound like they wandered into the wrong bathroom. And “One Touch” has a touch of Kraftwerk.

But the one to knock it out of the ballpark, the “When Someone Great” (from “Sound of Silver”) of this set, the final act and emotive apex? Reminiscent of — and I mean this un-cheekily — Cyndi Lauper’s “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough?” “Home.” Just, oh man. It sweeps and connects and time passes and there you arrive safely at the end. It’s not quite a band, it’s not entirely a whimper, but it is a perfect send-off.

LCD Soundsystem goes on tour starting this coming weekend with Coachella as the point of origin.

What do you think, so far, of the album?

[Dates after the jump…]

April 16    Indio CA     Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 20     Dublin       Tripod  
April 21    Dublin        Tripod  
April 23     London      Brixton Academy  SOLD  OUT
April 24    London       Brixton Academy
April 26     Birmingham  Academy
April 27     Leeds   Academy  
April 28     Glasgow Barrowlands
April 29     Glasgow Barrowlands  
May 1    Manchester  Academy  
May 2    Bristol  Academy  
May 4    Amsterdam   Paradiso  
May 5    Brussels    Ancienne Belgique  
May 6   Berlin  WMF
May 7    Luxembourg  Den Atelier
May 8   Paris    Bataclan  
May 9   Paris    Bataclan
May 20  New York    Terminal 5
May 21  New York    Terminal 5
May 30  George WA   Sasquatch  Festival
June 11 Manchester TN   Bonnaroo  Festival
June 17 La Coruna    Sonar
June 18 Barcelona   Sonar
June 19 Neuhausen ob Eck    Southside Festival
June 20 Scheesel    Hurricane Festival
June 22 Zagreb  T Mobile Inmusic Festival
June 24 Ferrara    Bands Apart Festival
June 25 St. Gallen  Open Air festival
July 1  Roskilde    Roskilde Festival
July 3  London  Wireless Festival
July 8  Novi Sad    Exit Festival
July 10 Lisbon  Alive Festival
July 17 Chicago  IL  Pitchfork Music Festival
July 15 Mariaville  Camp Bisco
July 16 Mariaville  Camp Bisco
August 12   Oslo    Oya Festival
August 13   Gotenberg   Way Out West Festival
September 12    Isle  of Wight   Bestival

Around The Web

TAGSLCD Soundsystemlcd soundsystem this is happening

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP