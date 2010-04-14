Listen to LCD Soundsystem’s new album ‘This Is Happening’ in its entirety

May 18 is a still a little ways away, but LCD Soundsystem apparently doesn’t feel like waiting that long. “This Is Happening,” the forthcoming full-length from James Murphy and company, is streaming in its entirety online via the artist’s website.

Click here to check the whole thing out.

But be warned: the band and the kind folks at DFA clearly don’t want you to hear the tracks out of order, or to be able to fast-forward through tracks, the what-have-you: it’s one long stream, with only the option to pause. I learned this the hard way.

“This Is Happening” was recorded at The Manshun in Los Angeles and the DFA studios in New York and mixed at DFA from April 2009 through February 2010. Murphy did all the heavy lifting in writing and producing, though Dave Sardy helped out on a handful of mixes.

Full review pending, but initially:

Opener “Dance Yrself Clean” is legions long, and exhales its many complex, sometimes sentimental lyrics in movements. I like the drum checks at the end, like “are you paying attention?” before “Drunk Girls.” I’ve already talked about that one.

I can change is sweetly desperate, in lyrics and execution, as Murphy sings “Dance with me until I feel alright.”

I still contend “Pow Pow” is kinda stupid, but admittedly this brings the funny as much as “Drunk Girls,” and its placement in the set is impeccable: it’s like he weeded the party out with, ironically, “You Wanted a Hit” and brought it back up for the die-hards.

“All I Want” doesn’t even sound like an LCD track, and it’s kind of freaking me out. It’s all pop-rock, and melodic and stuff. OK. I’m ready.

“Somebody’s Calling,” alright: I think it’s Pulp. Wouldn’t Jarvis and James make a divine duo? It’s got horns and a lackadaisical bass line bopping along, plus some the space-age synths that sound like they wandered into the wrong bathroom. And “One Touch” has a touch of Kraftwerk.

But the one to knock it out of the ballpark, the “When Someone Great” (from “Sound of Silver”) of this set, the final act and emotive apex? Reminiscent of — and I mean this un-cheekily — Cyndi Lauper’s “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough?” “Home.” Just, oh man. It sweeps and connects and time passes and there you arrive safely at the end. It’s not quite a band, it’s not entirely a whimper, but it is a perfect send-off.

LCD Soundsystem goes on tour starting this coming weekend with Coachella as the point of origin.

What do you think, so far, of the album?

[Dates after the jump…]

April 16 Indio CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 20 Dublin Tripod

April 21 Dublin Tripod

April 23 London Brixton Academy SOLD OUT

April 24 London Brixton Academy

April 26 Birmingham Academy

April 27 Leeds Academy

April 28 Glasgow Barrowlands

April 29 Glasgow Barrowlands

May 1 Manchester Academy

May 2 Bristol Academy

May 4 Amsterdam Paradiso

May 5 Brussels Ancienne Belgique

May 6 Berlin WMF

May 7 Luxembourg Den Atelier

May 8 Paris Bataclan

May 9 Paris Bataclan

May 20 New York Terminal 5

May 21 New York Terminal 5

May 30 George WA Sasquatch Festival

June 11 Manchester TN Bonnaroo Festival

June 17 La Coruna Sonar

June 18 Barcelona Sonar

June 19 Neuhausen ob Eck Southside Festival

June 20 Scheesel Hurricane Festival

June 22 Zagreb T Mobile Inmusic Festival

June 24 Ferrara Bands Apart Festival

June 25 St. Gallen Open Air festival

July 1 Roskilde Roskilde Festival

July 3 London Wireless Festival

July 8 Novi Sad Exit Festival

July 10 Lisbon Alive Festival

July 17 Chicago IL Pitchfork Music Festival

July 15 Mariaville Camp Bisco

July 16 Mariaville Camp Bisco

August 12 Oslo Oya Festival

August 13 Gotenberg Way Out West Festival

September 12 Isle of Wight Bestival