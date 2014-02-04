Listen to Miguel embrace grunge on new song off the latest ‘Girls’ soundtrack

What does Miguel have in common with the guys on “Girls”? On his new song created especially for the HBO show, Miguel croons about looking for a girl “with a wild heart” to chill out with (i.e. no drama). Listen to “Simplethings” below.

The distorted guitars and minimal production add a certain intimacy to romantic lyrics like “smoke with me baby/ lay with me baby/ laugh with me baby/ I just want the simple things/ I just want you.” Miguel wrote the track at the request of Lena Dunham

“Simplethings” will appear on “Girls Volume 2: All Adventurous Women Do…” (out Feb. 11), which also features music from Beck, Jenny Lewis and Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, Christina Perri, Cat Power and Lily Allen.