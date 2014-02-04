Listen to Miguel embrace grunge on new song off the latest ‘Girls’ soundtrack

#Lena Dunham #Girls
02.04.14 5 years ago
What does Miguel have in common with the guys on “Girls”? On his new song created especially for the HBO show, Miguel croons about looking for a girl “with a wild heart” to chill out with (i.e. no drama). Listen to “Simplethings” below.
The distorted guitars and minimal production add a certain intimacy to romantic lyrics like “smoke with me baby/ lay with me baby/ laugh with me baby/ I just want the simple things/ I just want you.” Miguel wrote the track at the request of Lena Dunham.
“Simplethings” will appear on “Girls Volume 2: All Adventurous Women Do…” (out Feb. 11), which also features music from Beck, Jenny Lewis and Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, Christina Perri, Cat Power and Lily Allen.

#Lena Dunham #Girls
TAGSbeckgirlsGirls Volume 2 All Adventurous Women DoJENNY LEWISlena dunhammiguelSimplethings

