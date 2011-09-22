Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘We Found Love,’ plus new album details

Rihanna has “found love in a hopeless place,” and that place is squarely in the middle of a busy, arena-sized dance floor. The Bajan singer dropped her new single “We Found Love” (featuring Calvin Harris) at 9 a.m. EST this morning (Sept. 22), simultaneously detailing her next, as-yet-untitled album. And throwing a trump card at Lady Gaga.

“We Found Love” was “unlocked” once Ri-Ri’s Facebook fans reached 45 million, which is a few hundred thousand more than Mother Monster’s 43.7 million. Thus, Rihanna becomes the most popular solo female artist on Facebook (for the moment). Ain’t nothing wrong with a little friendly competition.

The great unveiling sent this song straight to all the usual outlets, and, in all likelihood, straight to the top of my heart. Er, charts. Ugh, did I just say that?

“Love” is a perfect first single. It’s uplifting, the synth line is sentimentally memorable, and it spotlight’s the singer’s strength while harmlessly re-introducing yet another sea change in sound. Of course, the Def Jam singer has gone dance before, but this is sweeter and club-focused, with very little hip-hop or urban hues. The clap track is like the starting gun to get butts out of chairs, feet into heels, hands in the air without so much as crassly demanding such action lyrically.

Like HitFix editor Greg Ellwood said when Jennifer Lopez’ “On the Floor” came out, “I’m tired of people telling me to get out on the floor.” I’ll go if I want to, OK? Just put “We Found Love” on and we don’t have to argue anymore.

The track arrives ahead of the Nov. 21 drop date of Rihanna’s sixth studio set, the title to which will be revealed in coming weeks. The Rihanna Navy (her fans) will continue to “unlock” new bits and bobs from the album as her fanbse grows in Facebook and elsewhere. I hope the album art is bedazzled.

Rihanna’s last album, “Loud,” was released last November, and yielded seven singles, starting with “Only Girl (In the World)” and currently riding out “Cheers (Drink to That).”

Rihanna f/ Calvin Harris – We Found Love (Radio Rip) by headphonesupiii