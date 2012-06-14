Listen to samples of Hans Zimmer’s score for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Can you feel that? It’s the swelling of anticipation for “The Dark Knight Rises” reaching a fever pitch. Pretty soon, the thing is gonna pop and all 165 minutes of the film will be unleashed and some may just faint with that “it’s finally here!” ecstasy.
Tickets for IMAX screenings went on sale Monday, and most of the midnight screenings were pretty much zapped instantly. This after select theaters put theirs on sale back in January and, yep, sold out. Insanity. Here’s hoping there’s something really special underneath all that hype. (I’m sure there is.)
Christopher Nolan’s Batman series has largely been defined, I think, by the work James Newton Howard and Hans Zimmer have done with the music. Unfortunately, neither “Batman Begins” nor “The Dark Knight” were nominated by the Academy (the latter stirring quite the controversy in 2008, with Zimmer even going before the Academy to state his case when eligibility came into question). But that’s to be expected with that branch.
Alas, this time around, it’s just Zimmer on the score. Howard was committed to other projects so it’s a shame he wasn’t on board, but judging by some early samples, that hasn’t made for any drastic shifts. The percussive intensity of the music is still there (which has always had more of a Howard vibe to me), but the eerie, swelling elements (which has always felt more Zimmer-ish) have been amped up a bit. It’s the end of an epic after all, so that makes sense.
Interesting to me is how so much of the score kind of calls back to “Batman Begins,” particularly one track called “Despair.” And there’s even another track called “Why Do We Fall,” which recalls Alfred’s relationship to Bruce in the first film. And the final track, “Rise,” brings back that child solo that was so prevalent in the “Begins” score, too.
On that note, as excited as I am in general for a new Batman film, I’m mostly interested in how it will tie in to the first one and make for a cohesive, definitive, (hopefully) thematically virtuous piece of a greater whole. Much of Nolan’s language has been about ending the story, about completing the story, and that says to me he’s interested in the body of work as much as the individual installment.
The whole thing was originally laid out as a trilogy way back before “Batman Begins” went into production, so that all makes sense. But I imagine we’ll never really know what the death of Heath Ledger did to derail, or at the very least, detour that original vision.
Have a listen to the 30-second samples of each track on “The Dark Knight Rises” soundtrack (courtesy of Batman-News.com) and check out the cover art below. Some of the track titles might be considered spoilerish to some, I don’t really think so.
“The Dark Knight Rises” soundtrack will be available on July 17. The film hits theaters July 20.
Kris why are you so doubtful about TDKR making the cut in some mayor categories at the Oscars? If ends up being better than TDK it’s definitely getting a Best Pic nod maybe quite a few critic’s awards, so why the doubt? Are you so broken like me because of the snubs forTDK and Inception that you just have lost hope? haha
What snubs for Inception?? It got 8 nominations and won 4.
Directing and specially editing which was one of the most baffling snubs ever
@Squasher…he may have been referring to the Best Director snub for Nolan lol
But I do agree with you Juan, if this last Nolan Batman ends up being as good if not better than TDK, then it deserves…no, DEMANDS…a Best Picture/Director nomination.
Watch it be nominated for Best Director, but not Best Picture. Remember Spielberg in the ’70s? Jaws = Best Picture, No Best Director and Close Encounters = Best Director, No Best Picture
I mean, wtf?!
The snub for directing was a lot, but for editing?? C’mon, I thought it would win the damn thing.
“If ends up being better than TDK it’s definitely getting a Best Pic nod maybe quite a few critic’s awards, so why the doubt?”
It’s going to be a long summer.
I just think there’s inherent bias about comic book movies amongst the Academy, first and foremost. But “better” is a relative term, and “The Dark Knight Rises” simply isn’t opening under the same circumstances as “The Dark Knight.” That was a very specific moment. This one doesn’t feel as unique (the moment, that is) so I’m simply doubtful for now. I’m happy to change my mind after I’ve seen it.
You know what’s insane? TDK was ruled ineligible when films like Babel (which even won) and The Hurt Locker score nods for mostly silent (musically speaking) scores…
“The Hurt Locker” has a very subdued and ultimately underrated score, IMO.
Personally, if TDKR proves to be worthy of Oscars, and the Academy snubs it yet again, then whatever considerable amount of respect I had for the Oscars will be gone forever. Came close to ending it completely in 2009, when TDK was viciously snubbed. If it happens again, then last year’s show will truly be my last.
If it happens again, then last year’s show will truly be my last.
If enough people petition the Academy with this, something might come out of it.
As I felt Inception was some of Zimmer’s best work in years, I welcome another solo turn on this Nolan collaboration.
And frankly, I’ve given up on the idea that Nolan is getting nominated for his work behind the camera. It’ll come, unfortunately for more baity-type material I’m sure.
It’s way too early to be thinking about Oscars with this movie, especially since no one has seen it yet unless you worked on it. Awards talk aside, I’m pleasantly surprised by what I’m hearing in this score. I wasn’t sure how things would drastically change without James Newton Howard but this sounds pretty similar to the first two scores, so I’m really looking forward to hearing the songs in their entirety.
Ugh… 165 minutes? As if “The Dark Knight” wasn’t long enough.
And this cover art is really confounding to me. Is it a diving bird? That’s what it looks like.
I assumed based on the trailer when the kid made that with his piece of chalk that it was supposed to be a bat.