Listen to Soundgarden’s first new song in 15 years, for the ‘Avengers’ soundtrack

It’s been long in the works, long touted, hyped to the point of saturation. Are we talking about “The Avengers” or the recording return of Soundgarden?

I’ll let you be the judge. The ’90s rockers have officially been back on the road and back in the studio, this song “Live to Rise” the first fruits of those efforts. It’s undeniably Chris Cornell, all meat and long hair on a memorable hook. The guitars have their share of flangers, the drums now have an updated “pop.” The guitar lines go in one ear and out the other, but thematically, the song will be a hit for movie-goers, who will enjoy this midtempo testosterone fuel.

“Like the sun, we will live to rise again,” goes the refrain. Appropriate for all involved. It is Soundgarden’s first newly recorded song in 15 years, since the release of their last album “Down on the Upside”; as you’ll remember, they also dropped “Black Rain” for “Guitar Hero” a couple years ago, but that was simply a previously unreleased tune from former sessions.

The whole soundtrack tracklist is very bro-dude, with names like Bush, Papa Roach, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch and Buckcherry contributing. Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland shows up, thankfully with something other than a Christmas song.

“The Avengers” soundtrack will be out on iTunes first, on May 1. The film hits theaters nationwide on May 4.

Soundgarden are expected to release a new full-length album some time in 2012. They have several tour dates listed for 2012, all overseas, with a couple of high profile festival-headlining gigs for the Download Festival in Donington, England and Hard Rock Calling in London.

Here is “The Avengers” soundtrack tracklist:

1. “Live to Rise” – Soundgarden

2. “I’m Alive” – Shinedown

3. “Dirt and Roses” – Rise Against

4. “Even If I Could” – Papa Roach

5. “Unbroken” – Black Veil Brides

6. “Breath” – Scott Weiland

7. “Comeback” – Redlight King

8. “Into the Blue” – Bush

9. “A New Way to Bleed (Photek Remix)” – Evanescence

10. “Count Me Out” – PUSHERJONES

11. “Shoot to Thrill” – Theory of a Deadman

12. “Wherever I Go” – Buckcherry

13. “From Out of Nowhere” – Five Finger Death Punch

14. “Shake the Ground” – Cherri Bomb

Additional track on the international release:

15. “Pistols At Dawn” – Kasabian