Listen to Stevie Nicks’ wistful new tune, ‘Lady’

08.26.14 4 years ago

“Lady,” the latest song from Stevie Nicks” forthcoming “24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault,” is classic Nicks.

The spare piano ballad features the Fleetwood Mac singer questioning her future with her man. “I”m tired of knocking on doors and there”s nobody there,” she sings. Though she expresses uncertainty about what”s to come, her lover reassures her. “I”m unsure, I can”t see my way/And he says, ‘Lady, you don”t have to see.”

The song is the second from “24 Karat Gold” to be released in advance of the album”s Oct. 7 album following the more upbeat “The Dealer.”  The album contains previously unreleased songs written by Nicks between 1969 and 1995.

TAGS24 Karat GoldLadySTEVIE NICKSThe Dealer

