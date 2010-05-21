Listen to Stone Temple Pilots’ new, self-titled album in its entirety

Fans eager to get a gander of the new Stone Temple Pilots self-titled set won’t have to wait until Tuesday (May 25), when the set’s due. Billboard is streaming the whole thing for your pleasure.

Check out “Stone Temple Pilots” here.

As previously reported, the album has been nine years in the making waiting, as the band went on hiatus after 2001’s “Shangri-La Dee Da.” This return has the help of producer Don Was, for what frontman Scott Weiland is calling a “straightforward STP rock ‘n’ roll record. There’s a lot of blues to it, a lot of R&B to it and a little Louisiana Purchase to it. But at the core, it’s a rock album.”

We reviewed the video for single “Between the Lines here.

We reviewed STP’s comeback show at SXSW here.

The band also recently contributed a track to the deluxe version of “True Blood Vol. 2” soundtrack. While the song “You Can’t Drive Me Away” is not among the featured, you can stream the standard version of that compilation here.

Here is the tracklist for “Stone Temple Pilots”:

“Between The Lines”

“Take A Load Off”

“Huckleberry Crumble”

“Hickory Dichotomy”

“Dare If You Dare”

“Cinnamon”

“Hazy Daze”

“Bagman”

“Peacoat”

“Fast As I Can”

“First Kiss On Mars”

“Maver”