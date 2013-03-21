Listen to two new Postal Service songs

If the Funny Or Die sketch didn’t whet the appetites of The Postal Service fans, the two new songs from the duo may get folks in a tizzy.

“Turn Around” and “A Tattered Line of String” are both included in the deluxe reissue of Postal Service’s sole release “Give Up.” Ben Gibbard and DNTEL, who make up Postal Service, announced that they’d be headlining at several festivals this summer and going on tour to support their 10th anniversary, so these are pretty new accessories.

Or maybe one of ’em is. “Line of String” is a little more sophisticated, hitting the spot that the first half of “Give Up” gives up. Both tracks feature Jenny Lewis who, since the beginning of this century has dissolved Rilo Kiley, put out some excellent solo efforts and released an album with her boyfriend Johnathan Rice. She played on tour and on the Postal Service album, so it’s only right…

“Give Up” will be reissued on April 9 and will feature live, remixed, covered and other versions of the Postal Service’s songs. Full tracklist below.

Give Up Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

2. Such Great Heights

3. Sleeping In

4. Nothing Better

5. Recycled Air

6. Clark Gable

7. We Will Become Silhouettes

8.This Place Is a Prison

9. Brand New Colony

10. Natural Anthem

Disc 2 (New Tracks, Rarities, B-Sides, Remixes, Cover Versions, etc.)

1. Turn Around

2. A Tattered Line of String

3. Be Still My Heart

4. There”s Never Enough Time

5. Suddenly Everything Has Changed

6. Against All Odds (Take a Look At Me Now)

7. Grow Old With Me

8. Such Great Heights (John Tejada Remix)

9. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight (DJ Downfall Persistent Beat Mix)

10. Be Still My Heart (Nobody Remix)

11. We Will Become Silhouettes (Matthew Dear Remix)

12. Nothing Better (Styrofoam Remix)

12. Recycled Air (Live on KEXP)

13. We Will Become Silhouettes (Performed by The Shins)

14. Such Great Heights (Performed by Iron and Wine)