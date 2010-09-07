Listen to Weezer’s new album ‘Hurley’ in its entirety, a week ahead of release

Putting the picture of “Lost” actor Jorge Garcia on the cover of “Hurley” may make it seem like Weezer is just messing with you. But today’s news on the Weez is no shenanigan: the rock band is streaming the new album in its entirety on its MySpace page.

The 10-track album features the previously released first single (and first song) “Memories” as well as a co-write with Ryan Adams on “Run Away.” Complete tracklist for the standard and deluxe release below.

“Hurley” is out next Tuesday (Sept. 14) via Epitaph, marking the band’s first independently released record in its 17-year recording history.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo made our headlines last Friday for his cameo in B.o.B.’s newest hit “Magic.” The band also made a trip to Seattle over the weekend for Bumbershoot.

As previously reported, the band is weighing a “Blue Album” and “Pinkerton” tour; they currently have only one performance date on slate, Sept. 18 in Phoenix.

What do you think of the album?

Here is the tracklist for “Hurley”:

Here is the deluxe version tracklist:

Memories

Ruling Me

Trainwrecks

Unspoken

Where”s My Sex?

Run Away

Hang On

Smart Girls

Brave New World

Time Flies

All My Friends Are Insects

Viva La Vida

I Want To Be Something

Represent