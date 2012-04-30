Listen: Usher and Rick Ross combine for ‘Lemme See’

While Usher’s single “Scream” was generically top 40 rhythmic, he’s gone much more urban/R&B for latest “Lemme See,” yet another track from his forthcoming album “Looking for Myself.”

In short: Usher wants to show you his chest, girl. Y’all explicit. And then Rick Ross loosely follows the theme by promising valet service and forcing some sort of comparison to Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman. It was weird.

The beat is hot, the synth lines are hot, and this is going to most definitely be a hit. It’s a little dark for the summer, but you can listen with the lights off, y’know?

“Lemme See” goes up for sale on May 8. “Looking for Myself” on June 12. It will sell like crazy.

As previously reported, Usher debuted a whopping 12 new songs live over the weekend at his one-off appearance onstage at the off-Broadway show “Fuerza Bruta.”