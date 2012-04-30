B+

Listen: Usher and Rick Ross combine for ‘Lemme See’

#Rick Ross
04.30.12 6 years ago

While Usher’s single “Scream” was generically top 40 rhythmic, he’s gone much more urban/R&B for latest “Lemme See,” yet another track from his forthcoming album “Looking for Myself.”

In short: Usher wants to show you his chest, girl. Y’all explicit. And then Rick Ross loosely follows the theme by promising valet service and forcing some sort of comparison to Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman. It was weird.

The beat is hot, the synth lines are hot, and this is going to most definitely be a hit. It’s a little dark for the summer, but you can listen with the lights off, y’know?

“Lemme See” goes up for sale on May 8. “Looking for Myself” on June 12. It will sell like crazy.

As previously reported, Usher debuted a whopping 12 new songs live over the weekend at his one-off appearance onstage at the off-Broadway show “Fuerza Bruta.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick Ross
TAGSRick RossUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP