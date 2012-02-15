Listen: Usher wants you back on ‘Climax’

#Diplo
02.15.12 6 years ago

Usher”s new slow-burning single, “Climax,” may be one of the sweetest songs he”s ever sung. He”s on his knees, but not in the way the song title would indicate. Instead he and his lady have come undone… “Didn”t want to give in, so we both gave up,” he sings, and now it”s too late.

[More after the jump…]

Usher sings almost the entire song in falsetto, giving it a old-school feel that only heightens the vulnerability. It”s about as far from his last hit, “Without You” with David Guetta as you could get.

The song is available at iTunes starting Feb. 28, but you can hear it below.  It is the first single from Usher”s still-untitled Spring album, his seventh. Usher wrote the tune with Redd Stylez, Ariel Rechtshaid and Diplo, who produced.

What do you think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Diplo
TAGSClimaxdiploUSHER

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP