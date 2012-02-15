Listen: Usher wants you back on ‘Climax’

Usher”s new slow-burning single, “Climax,” may be one of the sweetest songs he”s ever sung. He”s on his knees, but not in the way the song title would indicate. Instead he and his lady have come undone… “Didn”t want to give in, so we both gave up,” he sings, and now it”s too late.

Usher sings almost the entire song in falsetto, giving it a old-school feel that only heightens the vulnerability. It”s about as far from his last hit, “Without You” with David Guetta as you could get.

The song is available at iTunes starting Feb. 28, but you can hear it below. It is the first single from Usher”s still-untitled Spring album, his seventh. Usher wrote the tune with Redd Stylez, Ariel Rechtshaid and Diplo, who produced.

What do you think?