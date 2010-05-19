Listen: Weezer covers Monkees’ classic ‘I’m a Believer’ for new ‘Shrek’

#Weezer
05.19.10 8 years ago

About a decade ago, Smash Mouth (remember them?) made a cover of the Monkees’ classic “I’m a Believer” for the original “Shrek” movie.

In 2010, we get Weezer taking up the same song for the same franchise, in time for “Shrek Forever After,” the fourth film in the series.

While the green ogre of the film struggles with his middle age in the “It’s a Wonderful Life”-like storyline, the Weez are sounding pretty youthful and novelty-free for this straight-forward mix.

The DGC/Interscope soundtrack also features an ecclectic smattering of artists from Lionel Richie to Scissor Sisters to the Beastie Boys. The set dropped yesterday (May 18) while the movie premieres Friday.

TOPICS#Weezer
TAGSim a believerSHREKSHREK FOREVER AFTERWEEZER

