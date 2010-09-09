Listen: Will Smith’s daughter Willow inks with Jay-Z, releases ‘Whip My Hair’

Should Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith ever go through a career slump, they are grooming the next generation to support them. Following son Jaden”s breakthrough in the “Karate Kid” remake, comes word that daughter Willow has signed a record deal with Jay-Z”s Roc Nation Records. Oh, did we mention that Willow is 9?
First single, “Whip My Hair,” about, yes, taking on haters and whipping your hair back and forth, has caused an internet sensation. Smith sounds like a pint-sized Rihanna–startlingly so–full of attitude and brio more than pure singing talent. The verses are much better than the endless repeating of “I whip my hair back and forth,” which is whiplash-inducing. No word on if she”s working on an album or if she wrote the song.
Oh, by the way, the press release also calls Willow “a trendsetter.” From the picture released with the announcement and her red carpet appearances, I guess that”s what you call a kid who dresses like she”s 9 going on 25 these days. I smell a fashion line forthcoming. The whole thing makes me slighty queasy, but I”m sure Willow”s parents felt her talent simply couldn”t be denied.
Stay tuned. We expect by the end of the week Suri Cruise will announce a five-picture deal at Sony.
Listen below and tell us what you think about the song and about a 9-year old having a record deal.
Pass.
Nice beat, catchy hook, but I’m not impressed. With auto-tune and strong production, anybody with millions of dollars, powerful parents and nothing but time can put together a decent pop sing. Hova can tell he has an… uh… urban Miley Cyrus on his hands.
You have that right on point. Great beat but there’s nothing a lil auto-tune and great production can’t do a 9 year old
How can someone putting out their first single be a trendsetter. What trend did she manage to set before she was even on the radar? Did scientology spike in her 4th grade class?
Perhaps Will and Jada can just let their kids be kids for once and stop pimping them out. C’mon….9!?!?
ishe got a nice voise but my not fellin’ it u kno what i mean?
There seems to be too much going on in that song. I don’t like it. It’s like my ears are being assaulted, it’s too much!
Don’t like the song. It’s annoying. Cute video though
who cares if she’s 9 why are people making it such a big deal it’s stupid that people expect 9 year olds to be coloring in their color books. I mean come on when i was her age i knew so many things that adults did, people say a 9 year old knows nothing about having haters but trust me children could be pretty mean even at 9. As an artist usually does they talk about their experience and that’s what she’s doing.Its sad that people still think back in those days, time has changed and look around kids are being more mature all around us so why is this such a shocker? it’s not like she’s dressing sluty she’s covering up and showing class, strength and confidence for the youths. I think she could sing great and she is a start of something new for hollywood and knows how to entertain, it’s been a very long while that i have actually really liked watching a music artist’s videos and i have to be honest her music video was entertaining all the way through the music and the presentation.