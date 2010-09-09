Listen: Will Smith’s daughter Willow inks with Jay-Z, releases ‘Whip My Hair’

Should Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith ever go through a career slump, they are grooming the next generation to support them. Following son Jaden”s breakthrough in the “Karate Kid” remake, comes word that daughter Willow has signed a record deal with Jay-Z”s Roc Nation Records. Oh, did we mention that Willow is 9?

First single, “Whip My Hair,” about, yes, taking on haters and whipping your hair back and forth, has caused an internet sensation. Smith sounds like a pint-sized Rihanna–startlingly so–full of attitude and brio more than pure singing talent. The verses are much better than the endless repeating of “I whip my hair back and forth,” which is whiplash-inducing. No word on if she”s working on an album or if she wrote the song.

Oh, by the way, the press release also calls Willow “a trendsetter.” From the picture released with the announcement and her red carpet appearances, I guess that”s what you call a kid who dresses like she”s 9 going on 25 these days. I smell a fashion line forthcoming. The whole thing makes me slighty queasy, but I”m sure Willow”s parents felt her talent simply couldn”t be denied.

Stay tuned. We expect by the end of the week Suri Cruise will announce a five-picture deal at Sony.

Listen below and tell us what you think about the song and about a 9-year old having a record deal.