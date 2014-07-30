Essential viewing. This girl (named Sadie) is heartbroken to realize her baby brother, who has so many cute smiles, will grow up someday. This leads to a larger point: Sadie doesn't want to die ever. Profound. Maddening. Deep. Team Sadie.
Little Girl is Devastated to Learn Her Brother Will Grow Up
Louis VIrtel 07.30.14 4 years ago
