Little Girl is Devastated to Learn Her Brother Will Grow Up

07.30.14 4 years ago

Essential viewing. This girl (named Sadie) is heartbroken to realize her baby brother, who has so many cute smiles, will grow up someday. This leads to a larger point: Sadie doesn't want to die ever. Profound. Maddening. Deep. Team Sadie. 

