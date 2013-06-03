Watch: This new web series is being called the lesbian ‘Girls’

#Girls
06.03.13 5 years ago

This video was really hard for me to watch. Not because of the awkwardness embedded in every moment or the extreme selfish of the characters, but because I think bare feet are super gross, man.

“Little Horribles” is a new web series created by Amy York Rubin. Its focus on a privileged, self-indulgent protagonist who must deal with having brown hair and a slew of petty problems has led some folks to dub the series a “lesbian ‘Girls,'” but I think that assessment is ridiculous. I mean, “Little Horribles” takes place in Los Angeles!

Check out a deleted scene from the pilot episode that is as disgusting as it is funny: 

