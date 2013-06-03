Watch: This new web series is being called the lesbian ‘Girls’

This video was really hard for me to watch. Not because of the awkwardness embedded in every moment or the extreme selfish of the characters, but because I think bare feet are super gross, man.
“Little Horribles” is a new web series created by Amy York Rubin. Its focus on a privileged, self-indulgent protagonist who must deal with having brown hair and a slew of petty problems has led some folks to dub the series a “lesbian ‘Girls,'” but I think that assessment is ridiculous. I mean, “Little Horribles” takes place in Los Angeles!
Check out a deleted scene from the pilot episode that is as disgusting as it is funny:
