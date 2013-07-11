Live Event: Watch tonight’s premiere of SyFy’s ‘Sharknado’ along with Witstream

A tornado full of sharks? Tara Reid? Ian (yes that’s still pronounced Eye-an) Ziering? “Sharknado,” premiering tonight at 9 on SyFy, is a movie too awesome to have to watch alone. Which is why we’re inviting you to watch it alongside WitStream, the live comedy ticker that will be bringing you a stream of the funniest Sharknadous tweets all night long.

So double-check your insurance policy for flying-shark coverage, make some popcorn, and join us right back here tonight.