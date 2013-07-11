Live Event: Watch tonight’s premiere of SyFy’s ‘Sharknado’ along with Witstream

#Sharknado
07.11.13 5 years ago

A tornado full of sharks? Tara Reid? Ian (yes that’s still pronounced Eye-an) Ziering? “Sharknado,” premiering tonight at 9 on SyFy, is a movie too awesome to have to watch alone. Which is why we’re inviting you to watch it alongside WitStream, the live comedy ticker that will be bringing you a stream of the funniest Sharknadous tweets all night long.

So double-check your insurance policy for flying-shark coverage, make some popcorn, and join us right back here tonight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sharknado
TAGSSHARKNADOWitstream

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP