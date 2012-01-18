LL Cool J named host of the 54th annual Grammy Awards

#Kelly Clarkson #Nicki Minaj #Foo Fighters #Taylor Swift
01.18.12 7 years ago

LL Cool J will host the 54th annual Grammy Awards, marking the first time the music awards show has featured a host in seven years.

The move makes sense for several reasons:  LL Cool J has hosted The Grammy Nominations Concert Live since its inception three years ago; he”s a two-time Grammy winner himself, and then, of course, The Grammys air  on CBS and LL Cool J stars in “NCIS Los Angeles,” which runs on CBS. Plus, he”s a fun and genial host with a broad appeal.

Past hosts include Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O”Donnell. However, for the last several years, the Grammys used a voice-over to announce presenters with no host.

The Grammys will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 12, 8 ET and are tape-delayed for the west coast. Just a brief aside: the Grammys are the only major awards show that doesn”t air live on the West Coast. We”d love to see that change.

As we previously reported, among the performers appearing on the 54th Annual Grammy Awards are Foo Fighters, Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.  The Grammys Awards are produced by John Cossette Productions and AEG Ehrlich Ventures.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kelly Clarkson#Nicki Minaj#Foo Fighters#Taylor Swift
TAGS54th grammy awardsfoo fightersgrammyjason aldeankelly clarksonLL CoolNCIS: LOS ANGELESNicki MinajTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP