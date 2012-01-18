LL Cool J named host of the 54th annual Grammy Awards

LL Cool J will host the 54th annual Grammy Awards, marking the first time the music awards show has featured a host in seven years.

The move makes sense for several reasons: LL Cool J has hosted The Grammy Nominations Concert Live since its inception three years ago; he”s a two-time Grammy winner himself, and then, of course, The Grammys air on CBS and LL Cool J stars in “NCIS Los Angeles,” which runs on CBS. Plus, he”s a fun and genial host with a broad appeal.

Past hosts include Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O”Donnell. However, for the last several years, the Grammys used a voice-over to announce presenters with no host.

The Grammys will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 12, 8 ET and are tape-delayed for the west coast. Just a brief aside: the Grammys are the only major awards show that doesn”t air live on the West Coast. We”d love to see that change.

As we previously reported, among the performers appearing on the 54th Annual Grammy Awards are Foo Fighters, Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. The Grammys Awards are produced by John Cossette Productions and AEG Ehrlich Ventures.