LMFAO is still sexy on Billboard’s Hot 100

#Katy Perry #Adele #Rihanna #Jay Z #Kanye West
01.04.12 7 years ago

LMFAO is still sexy as “Sexy and I Know It” spends its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only is the duo sexy, it”s hot as “Party Rock Anthem” climbs 9-6 this week on the back of a Christmas sales surge.

Former No. 1, Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, remains at No. 2, while Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” stays at No. 3 and Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain” holds at No. 4.

Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” ticks up one spot to No. 5, while Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Ni**as In Paris” falls two to No. 7.

Like LMFAO, Adele takes up two slots in the Top 10 as third single “Set Fire to the Rain” is No. 8 and former No. 1 “Someone Like You” is at No. 9.  Both songs are on Adele”s “21,” which was 2011’s top selling album.

Rounding out the top 10 is Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts” featuring Adam Levine, which sneaks up on from No. 11. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Adele#Rihanna#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSadam levineadeleBILLBOARD HOT 100BRUNO MARSFLO RIDAGym Class HeroesJay ZKanye WestKATY PERRYLMFAOParty Rock AnthemRihannaSexy and I know itThe One That Got Awaywe found love

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP