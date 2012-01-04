LMFAO is still sexy on Billboard’s Hot 100

LMFAO is still sexy as “Sexy and I Know It” spends its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only is the duo sexy, it”s hot as “Party Rock Anthem” climbs 9-6 this week on the back of a Christmas sales surge.

Former No. 1, Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, remains at No. 2, while Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” stays at No. 3 and Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain” holds at No. 4.

Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” ticks up one spot to No. 5, while Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Ni**as In Paris” falls two to No. 7.

Like LMFAO, Adele takes up two slots in the Top 10 as third single “Set Fire to the Rain” is No. 8 and former No. 1 “Someone Like You” is at No. 9. Both songs are on Adele”s “21,” which was 2011’s top selling album.

Rounding out the top 10 is Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts” featuring Adam Levine, which sneaks up on from No. 11.