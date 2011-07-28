LMFAO laughs its way to four weeks atop the Hot 100

07.28.11 7 years ago

LMFAO stays at No.1 for a fourth week as “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock makes its mark as one of the top songs of the summer.

Will Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) end LMFAO”s reign?  Her tune moves 3-2 in its hopeful march to No. 1. If the song reaches the summit, her album “Teenage Dream” will be only the second album in the history of the Hot 100 to include five chart toppers, matching Michael Jackson”s “Bad,” according to Billboard.

Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” slides 2-3. Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” climbs 5-4, trading places with Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep.”

Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” stays at No. 6, while newcomers Hot Chelle Rae see their first Top 10 hit, “Tonight, Tonight” rises 9-7. Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory” dips 7-8. Also slipping down one slot is OneRepublic”s “Good Life” from 8-9.

The only new entry into the top 10 belongs to Bad Meets Evil, whose “Lighters” soars 17-10. The track, which features Bruno Mars,  also wins Greatest Gainer/Digital honors as it makes gains in both airplay and sales.
 

